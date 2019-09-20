‘Rainbow Floor’ step in right direction
As a Chippewa Valley LGBTQ activist for 20 years, I understood many points in a Sept. 1 letter to the editor regarding the new “Rainbow Floor” for LGBTQ students at UW-EC.
Any kind of “segregated accommodations” for a minority is bound to be controversial. It will no doubt raise questions as to whether the dormitories are prepared to provide similar concessions should they be requested for other student identifications. Perhaps by opening the conversation, UW-EC can adjust to the needs and provide for all of its students.
What I cannot abide by is the writer’s classification of LGBTQ students as having “some newly discovered victim status.” Surely even he must concede that anti-gay violence and discrimination isn’t something new to be dismissed. If not, he most definitely needs some schooling before he tosses labels around.
Please allow me to suggest he start with the case of Tyler Clementi, the Rutgers student whose assigned dorm roommate turned out to be homophobic and clandestinely live-streamed a private encounter of Clementi’s online, outing him to the entire school and his parents. That case of poorly matched residents resulted in Clementi’s suicide.
In 1998, Matthew Shepard was a student at the University of Wyoming who was tied to a fence, beaten and left to die. While I cannot speak on behalf of UW-EC, I would think preventing such tragedies is one of the motivations for the creation of the Rainbow Floors.
Homophobia and the potential for anti-gay attacks — whether a student openly identifies as LGBTQ or not — have been a terrifying reality for decades. We are fortunate to have a local university that provides excellent resources for its minorities. While you may dismiss it as “liberal,” many more embrace it as “safe.”
Miss Dee-Lovely
Eau Claire