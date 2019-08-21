Poor role model in White House
What am I going to tell my children?
• He mocked a disabled reporter.
• He repeatedly attacked a Gold Star family whose son, a U.S. Soldier, died fighting in Iraq. They were Muslim.
• He repeatedly attacked a Vietnam veteran and POW, even following that veteran’s death. The veteran, a senator, did not support a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
• He told four members of Congress to go back to where they came from — all Muslim, all females and all citizens (three by birth).
• He attacked a congressman for his questioning of border patrol officials. He called the congressman’s district rat infested. The congressman and a majority of his district are black.
• He initiated separation of infants and children from their parents (seeking asylum) and incarcerated them in inadequate facilities ... then he denied it.
- • He referred to Haiti and African nations as “shole countries.” Most of the residents of these countries are black.
I’m going to tell my children that Trump is a loudmouth bully. Like all loudmouth bullies, he is weak and vindictive.
I’m going to tell them to look to better examples, far better examples, like George H.W. Bush, George Bush, Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter. These men, though far from perfect, owned their mistakes and had the strength to make amends.
Trump has been president for over 2½ years and is still blaming his predecessor, Democrats, Jerome Powell, his teleprompter and the media. He is blaming Barack Obama for the White House air conditioning. Give me a break; give us all a break.
A stronger president would stop blaming someone else for everything that doesn’t go as he would like. A stronger president would own his errors and those of his administration.
What do you tell your children?
Byron (Bud) Bremer
Chetek