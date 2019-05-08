Polk County left out of equation
Why are Polk County tax dollars supporting people in Chippewa and Dodge counties?
A Polk County judge picked a corporate guardian from Chippewa County, who in turn placed a longtime Amery resident in a Dodge County facility. Is there corruption/racketeering taking place in the Polk County guardianship/conservator system?
1. The “ward” has willing and able family members with clean criminal records to look out for his best interests — mother appointed guardian by a Ramsey (Minn.) County judge, older brother volunteers and provides services to physically and mentally challenged group home residents, niece in second year at Mitchell Hamline School of Law.
2. Regions Hospital recommended Hudson, Amery, New Richmond and other centers that were qualified to handle ward’s injury.
3. Ward voiced opinion of wanting Amery Center.
4. Ward’s non-driving, teenage children live in Amery as well as 20 years worth of friends.
Polk County is losing money — 14 family members, out-of-town/state consumers, restaurants, motels, gas stations, care center, doctor, nurses, gift shops, etc., all lose.
Who is getting the “reward$”? Not the isolated ward. Not Polk County.
Susan Holloman
Hammond
Critical of the sin, not the sinner
I have been reading articles about the United Methodist Church and its homosexual debates. Christians are to follow God’s word, not feelings or opinions. We as Christians are to hate the sin (action), yet love the sinner (person). That seems to be a huge disconnect for many people in the Christian church today.
Loving any person as Christ commanded does not mean we accept their sin, nor does it mean we condemn the person. Sin is a self-proclaiming condemnation (Romans 8). Jesus said in John 8:11 “Neither do I condemn you. Go, and sin no more”. When Jesus refused to condemn the woman caught in sin, He was not minimizing the importance of holiness. He was offering her the same kind of forgiveness He offers every one of us.
The Bible clearly and consistently states that homosexual “activity” is a sin (Genesis 19:1–13; Leviticus 18:22, 20:13; Romans 1:26–27; 1 Corinthians 6:9) just as are stealing, murder, adultery, pride, anger, greed, gluttony (yes, eating too much), etc.
Romans 1:26–27 teaches that homosexuality is a result of denying and disobeying God and His teachings. A person may be born with a greater predisposition to homosexuality, just as some people are born with a predisposition to violence, alcoholism or other sins. That does not excuse the person’s choosing to sin by giving in to those sinful desires. All sin is offensive to God. We all need repentance and forgiveness.
Isaiah 5:20 warns us, “Woe to those that call evil good and good evil.” It is not our place or right to justify or minimize any sin as acceptable, lesser or greater. As we express Christian love to one another, we encourage each other to grow in His word, in His love, in His manner of life. (Philippians 1:27).
Pastor Craig Lindgren Sr.
Augusta