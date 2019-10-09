Johnson appearance shows ‘rude behavior’
This is the body of my letter to Sen. Ron Johnson after his meltdown on “Meet the Press” on Oct. 6:
I watched “Meet The Press” this morning and I will say that I am deeply disappointed in you, Sen. Johnson. President Donald Trump has shown a complete disregard for the truth, our laws and the Constitution. Your rude behavior was not necessary, and your repeating wild conspiracies from Fox News diminishes who you are and the trust that the voters of Wisconsin have shown in you.
I found it unbelievable that you don’t trust the FBI and CIA. Their assessments — along with the NSA’s of the 2016 presidential election — are true. The Mueller report found many cases of Russian attempts to influence the election. Unfortunately, the president disagrees with them and has put the safety and security of this nation at risk.
You, senator, should be able to put aside the Republican label and remember that you are an American. Show some courage.
Fred Rist
Alma