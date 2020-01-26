Trump a ‘refreshing’
change for USA
I am neither a Democrat nor Republican.
I consider myself a constitutional conservative independent. Having studied that great document, that was the foundation of all our rights and privileges and was carefully debated to guard our democratic “republic” for posterity. It is currently under fire by our progressives/leftists/socialists/communists/newworldorder/climate change propagandists.
After eight years of Obama, it was refreshing to vote for someone who actually identified with the concerns of we the people. I would have gladly voted for a woman, but corrupt Hillary Clinton was not the one. Neither are any of the current Democratic socialists vying to replace our president in 2020. Can you imagine any one of these wannabes other than President Trump negotiating with Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong un, Ali Kahmenei or Nicolas Maduro from a position of strength?
I recently listened to an interview with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat from New York, trying to spin the impeachment hoax. What I have deduced:
• There was no evidence of Russian collusion by the Trump campaign.
• No evidence, no quid pro quo, all hearsay. And liberal professors professing what Trump was thinking.
• Bogus assertions of obstruction of justice because the president declared he would use executive privilege under the powers granted him under the Constitution.
• The legal goal posts kept moving — because of no evidence — and finally landed on obstruction in a bizarre partisan rush to judgement. All because Trump dared to ask to look into corruption.
I as a taxpayer applaud the president for wanting an accounting of our foreign aid. There should be more questions of other world leaders and organizations receiving our hard-earned cash.
I endorse wounded veteran Jason Church for the 7th Congressional District seat vacated by Sean Duffy. Please vote on Feb. 18 in the special election.
Chris Kulinski
Withee