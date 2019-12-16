Some troubling trends for Democrats
This past weekend, Trump supporters across the country got out to protest impeachment efforts being led by the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler. Protests were held in democratically held congressional districts that President Trump won in 2016, from Nevada, Wisconsin and New Mexico to New Hampshire. These voters support Trump and urged their Democratic congressperson to vote “no” on impeachment.
To make it worse for Democrats, Trump recently took his first lead in key state polls, such as Wisconsin, and two Democratic congressmen publicly announced they are switching parties. To make it doubly worse, conservatives won an overwhelming majority in Parliament in the British elections last week. Now, you may ask yourself, what does this mean and what does this have to do with me?
Let’s analyze a few of the major implications behind the events from the past week:
First, Trump’s significant gain in the polls is a direct result of voters across the country, namely independents and conservative Democrats, not favoring impeachment and thereby becoming more favorable towards Trump. This change of heart by independents and conservative Democrats poses a major threat for Democrats to retake control of the White House in 2020.
Secondly, Democratic congressmen in districts won by Trump are realizing, for better or for worse, that their only chance at re-election is to listen to their constituents and vote accordingly. If they vote to impeach, chances are that their Trump-supporting constituents will vote them out.
Lastly, the outcome of the U.K.’s 2019 elections reveals that voters hate inaction, complacency and divisiveness, and will vote overwhelmingly against those who perpetrate it.
If Democrats continue down this path, the American voters will surely re-elect Trump next November.
Kyle Woodman
Eau Claire