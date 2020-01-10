The reality of climate change concerns
On Dec. 26, a letter appeared in the Leader-Telegram offering misleading comments regarding numerous aspects associated with the climate crisis. The writer presents a number of bullet-pointed comments often containing faulty reasoning if not blatantly false information.
The writer makes false statements regarding the Green New Deal, the accuracy of seven-day forecasts which are of course unrelated to climatology and comments on the bureaucracy associated with the U.N. limiting progress toward addressing climate change. He also seems to think one has to be of a certain age to be an activist. He unwittingly makes a good point that 97% of the scientific community is in agreement. The climate crisis needs to be addressed.
The very unfortunate part is he only criticizes people who are attempting to find solutions to this existential threat to all of humanity while offering none of his own. Thankfully the people being criticized are structuring and offering numerous solutions including for example H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bill before congress developed by Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Research suggests policy change such as H.R. 763, a well-structured mechanism minimizing carbon output, may be one of the most effective ways to address climate change.
If we come together and work on sustainability we can be good stewards of our planet and solve the climate crisis.
Robert Wojnowski
Eau Claire
News, opinion far different on Fox News
I recently read a Voice of the People letter to the editor from Dec 28.
The editorial just regurgitates the opinions of Fox News, a.k.a. “Fox Propaganda.” He cites Mark Levin, a Fox source. Does he know that Fox “news” has credible broadcasters such as Chris Wallace and Shepard Smith? On the other hand, there are Fox opinion celebrities such as Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, etc. These Fox celebrities are motivated by ratings, not the truth.
Smith resigned in protest over the propaganda of these Fox celebrities. Does the letter-writer know the difference between news and opinion? Is he aware that the founder of Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, believes that a totalitarian state would be better than a democracy? Is that what an American patriot would believe?
People can be easily manipulated by anger and fear as Adolf Hitler so masterfully did before WW II. Do we learn from history or just too quickly forget? The writer could shut off his TV and go for a walk in the park, rather than tuning in for the stimulation and fear laden news cycle of Fox News (propaganda). But he probably is hooked on the adrenaline rush he gets from watching Fox spew hate and conspiracy theories.
Jim Hoeppner
Eau Claire