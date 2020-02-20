Not all military members are trustworthy
People in Minneapolis often refer to the Star Tribune as the Red Star Tribune because of its left leaning. No wonder they side with Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
First, he no longer works closely with the president. I’m not sure just how “closely” he ever worked with the president. Second, he still has his job and rank in the Army. Lastly, he was removed because the president could not trust him.
I was an officer in the Army (O.C.S. class of 13-69). There were many superior officers I would have followed into battle. There were some like Vindman I would not trust.
Joseph Szajna
Altoona