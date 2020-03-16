A response to recent letter to the editor
OK boomer, let’s get a few things straight.
No, I have never had the misfortune of waiting on a bench while my wife shoe shops, because everyone shops on the internet now. The tired trope of the shopaholic wife and her suffering husband is a relic of sitcoms that went off the air at the same time as the Wendy’s ad you referenced. You should retire that one along with your comments about Elizabeth Warren’s, or any woman’s, fashion sense. They’re not looking for your approval.
The substance of your argument is that Democrats were dissatisfied with the field of available candidates. A gallup poll conducted from January 16-29 of this year found that 74 percent of Democrats were satisfied with the selection of candidates vying for the nomination, compared to 58 percent in 2016 and a similar percentage in two polls conducted in 2007. You also posited that Trump “remains essentially unopposed in his bid for reelection,” which is also wrong. Most of the democratic contenders were ahead in the RealClearPolitics polling average against Donald Trump. The election will be close.
The democratic electorate was certainly undecided over which candidate to choose, but the notion that the majority was disappointed with the field is just wrong. Democrats seem panicked because of the perceived stakes in this election. The president is dismantling the guard rails and norms of our democracy.
As a millenial and new father, I truly worry about the consequences for our country and my daughter’s future. I am actually glad that the process has been so contentious, because the hope is that in the end it produces the candidate most ready to take on Trump in November.
Ben Creswell
Eau Claire
Extra money should be used for roads
Supposedly there is a huge surplus that our great leaders don't know what to do with.
The Republicans want to give about $250 million back (about $100 a household). Gov. Tony Evers wants it to go toward education and in the meantime our roads and bridges just keep getting worse and worse.
Anybody that owns a home knows you have to keep up on the maintenance. If you don't, it will cost multiple times more in the end. What's cheaper, getting $100 back or spending over $1,000 for vehicle repairs? The $100 won't even buy you a decent tire.
Put the money toward the roads. Or you could give it to Foxconn. Remember that one, Republicans? That really worked out well, didn't it? Take a bow, Scott Walker, Scott Fitzgerald, Robin Voss and Donald Trump. You don't hear them bringing their big accomplishment up any more, do you?
Or we could put the money toward pay raises for our elected state officials, along with higher per diem money. God knows, they truly deserve it. Right?
Ron Krisik
Mondovi