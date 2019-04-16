Reparations not the right approach
I don’t agree with reparations. Where would we stop to correct the errors of our past?
Consider mistakes made with slavery, Native Americans, orphan train children and then a legitimate long lineup of those unfairly treated in the past. I believe it is more important that future legislation demonstrates where our democracy stands and how our society is prepared sincerely to assure those mistakes are not repeated. Legislate equity and fair play so that all get a chance at the American dream.
To put reparations behind us and assure that fair play and equity exists for all, we need a strong well-funded free and equal education through college, health care for all, a living wage, a tax system whereby young families are a priority rather than the rich, and passage of the equal rights amendment.
Charles Kwick
Eau Claire