New fire station needed in Eagle Point
At the April 7 election, Eagle Point voters will be asked to advise the Town Board on the construction of a new fire station. I encourage Eagle Point residents to support the new fire station project by voting “yes” on the upcoming advisory referendum.
During my two terms on the Eagle Point Town Board, I often attended the Eagle Point Volunteer Fire Department’s monthly meetings. I was always amazed at the amount of training our volunteers participate in on a monthly basis and the risks they experience in serving our town residents. I fully appreciate their efforts and strongly support the construction of a new fire station to better serve our volunteers and town residents.
In conversations with other town residents about the need for a new station, I’ve been asked if the fire department makes enough runs in a year to justify a new station. The need for a new fire station cannot be based on the number of fire calls made by the department. In fact, the fewer emergency calls made the better. Residents need to be aware that a fire station serves a number of purposes in addition to housing the fire department’s equipment. It provides space for countless hours of training and meetings, equipment inspection and maintenance, confidential and important record storage, showers and clothes washing equipment for decontamination, and many other functions that occur frequently throughout a typical month.
Our existing fire station falls short of meeting many of these space needs. While storage of emergency equipment is an important function of a fire station, of equal or even greater importance is space for volunteer preparation for every type of emergency that all of us hope will never happen.
Bonnie Ferstenou
Chippewa Falls
Lane’s experience worthy of judicial role
Ben Lane is a dedicated community member who is running for judge in Chippewa County. He believes in giving back to the community where he was raised.
As a past chairman of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Ben worked with members of the business community to support employment interests, education, health care and community events. He is a leader on the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, which provides support to many organizations across Chippewa County. While serving as a former president of the Heyde Center for the Arts, he supported cultural events and entertainment opportunities for our residents and visitors.
Ben’s passion for the outdoors has contributed to youth hunting and fishing opportunities with the Chippewa Rod and Gun Club, and support to local hunters while serving on the Chippewa County Deer Advisory Council.
Ben is ready to commit his service experience at a higher level by becoming our next circuit court judge in Chippewa County. That is why I am voting for Ben Lane.
Allyson Wisniewski
Chippewa Falls