Time to put a stop to voucher program
For the 2018-19 school year, according to data recently released by Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction, there were 38,862 students attending 284 statewide private schools that received publicly funded vouchers for an estimated total cost of $311,470,259. That was an increase over the 2017-2018 school year of just over 3,400 students, 44 more schools and $37 million additional dollars.
Wisconsin parents have long had the choice to send their children to private schools at their own expense, and often at their own financial sacrifice. That choice was available long before the 1990 introduction of Wisconsin’s first of now three so-called “Parental Choice” programs that sap funds from public education. Across the years of these programs, collectively over $2.8 billion dollars of taxpayer-generated funds have been diverted from public education.
For almost 30 years now, Wisconsin legislators have been supporting private, mostly religious schools at the expense, literally, of weakening public schools through these subsidy programs. Weakening public education is one of the trademarks of fascist societies just as government-controlled curricular content is one of the trademarks of communist societies.
Personally, I don’t want either of these societal extremes to take over what should be our democratic republic. (Notice the juxtaposition of our two major political parties’ identities occurring together in the term “democratic republic.”) Subsidizing private education at the cost of public education has no place, either.
It is beyond the time for curtailing Wisconsin’s voucher programs which have failed, among other goals, in their promise of significantly improving overall student achievement. I urge voters who object to this continued abuse of taxpayer dollars to remove from office those legislators who support voucher programs that deplete funding of public schools, thereby weakening educational opportunities for public school children.
Michael Lindsay
Eau Claire