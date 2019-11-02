Athletic addition at UW-EC applauded
Congratulations to UW-Eau Claire for reinstating baseball as a varsity sport.
Hats off to Chancellor James Schmidt and Athletics Director Dan Schumacher for helping bring back a sport that has been absent from the university for far too long. It is a wonderful day for all Blugold baseball alumni that have worked tirelessly since the 1990s hoping this day would come.
Along with the chancellor and athletic director, it is imperative that all fans of Blugold baseball recognize the work of former UW-Eau Claire baseball coach Dan Langlois. The Durand native has been a tireless advocate for the return of baseball at the university; he has spent countless hours meeting with people and writing letters to anyone who would listen about how important bringing baseball back meant to him, former players and the fans.
I was fortunate enough to play for coach Langlois in the 1980s and have always understood his passion and commitment to the game of baseball.
Additionally, I was honored to play for such a tremendous human being.
Bravo to Langlois, Schumacher and Schmidt on a job well done.
With great respect,
Jeff Ryan
Prescott
Backyard football and climate woes
The recent Packers success has turned our grandsons’ backyard into a miniature version of Lambeau Field. The participants attracted to the field range from 40-pound little kids up to 100-pound big kids. This range in size and age requires rules to keep all involved. It is impressive how these fiery competitors can compromise and come up with rules to keep the game fair. Parents rarely need to intervene.
A loose analogy can be made to politics. Our elected representatives debate fairness on many issues. The ideal is that rules can be developed promoted by the big kids (majority) but still retain fairness for the small kids (minority). The governor/president and the courts should be grownups only needed to maintain fairness.
Climate change is an issue for which it seems that “big kids” and “small kids” should be capable of coming up with fair and sensible rules. The rules would be for limiting greenhouse gas emissions and damage to a warming world. In Congress, states and cities there are many ideas for progress. Locally, the Eau Claire city, county and schools have a goal to be energy neutral by 2050. In Congress, HR 763 is a carbon fee and dividend bill, a bill promoting fairness that both “big kids” and “little kids” might agree on. Significant progress limiting emissions would result.
Even though progress might be just a huddle away, the “grownups” at the federal level are suppressing ideas. On Oct 26, the Leader-Telegram published an article fact-checking the Trump administration’s policies on climate change. These policies are quite contrary to state and local efforts. Why aren’t the grownups listening and letting kids make rules? We can learn a lot from backyard football games.
Steve Reusser
Eau Claire
Headed down wrong path in ‘culture war’
I’ve been tempted to write this letter several times, but your front-page banner headlines “celebrating” the LGBTQ Center to be housed in the old State Theatre nudged me to act.
I’d suggest you change the name of this newspaper to “The Gay Blade” or some other moniker that represents the intense advocacy position the Leader-Telegram has obviously taken.
As a Christian I am told to love and value all people. I do to the best of my ability. I know and interact with many from the homosexual community. I try to deal with all people with respect. I have worked, volunteered and socialized with “gay” people. I have several friends and professional acquaintances and have a close family member who is loved dearly, all of whom are gay.
But I also have a right to challenge what I view as an unacceptable, unnatural lifestyle being legislated into our society not by a consensus of that society but by activist courts and often outrageous activists. This paper has highlighted many “milestones” in recent weeks. I do not agree with my tax dollars funding LGBTQ advocacy programs at UW-EC (my alma mater) or CVTC. Perhaps there is a reason why these folks have a higher suicide rate that is not related to bullying (never OK) or my perceived lack of acceptance.
We are in a culture war. Traditional values that have built and civilized our society are being attacked and discarded. God has been thrown out of our schools, church attendance is falling, suicide and drug use are increasing. Intolerance towards Christians and traditional values has resulted in an angry, victim-filled discourse.
I wanted to express a viewpoint that is rapidly becoming the minority. It also built this country and the many good things it has represented.
Jack Halbleib
Chippewa Falls
Charge discouraging
I recently bought a Toyota hybrid and was shocked to learn that Wisconsin now imposes a surcharge ($75/year) on hybrid owners to make up for lost gas tax revenue because they don’t use as much fuel.
This is just plain crazy. Our state government should be encouraging people to conserve fuel, not punishing them for doing so. The people who should have to pay more are those driving the big gas guzzlers.
This is another case of misplaced priorities — conservation and keeping our environment clean should never be discouraged, yet here we are. I wrote to a state legislator about this — to my non-surprise I did not get a response back. Shame on all of them.
Greg Banchy
Eau Claire