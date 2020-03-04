Are we represented?
This being a presidential election year, we will endure many months of candidates wanting our vote. It seems like it’s nonstop, doesn’t it?
The voting public will go to the polls and vote for the candidate of their choice at the various elections. In the state we have school district boards that are elected, county board supervisors that are elected, villages, municipalities and township boards that are elected. We elect the governor, and the representatives and senators we send to Madison.
We have 16 technical college districts in this state under the category of public higher education. These 16 tech district boards are appointed, not elected. These unelected boards have the financial power to borrow millions every year and they do so with the local property taxpayers getting the tab within these 16 districts. This is due to antiquated funding statutes of the tech college system dating back to before the Vietnam War was over with.
These statutes are not a representative democracy. At the local level it is purely taxation without representation. Through the years I have read many articles of our elected officials praising our public higher education systems in this state. The governor and Legislature control the funding of the UW System and are elected officials.
It’s way past time that the governor and Legislature control the funding of the Wisconsin Technical College System as well. Keep in mind that all 99 state representatives are up for reelection this year. If you attend candidate sessions, remind them that the current funding of the technical college system is not a representative democracy. Also remind these candidates that this is not a partisan issue, but a fairness issue.
Terry Nichols
Colfax