Park developments a disappointment
The Veterans Tribute Trail along the Chippewa River was an ideal location connected to history.
Men and their war eagle boarded boats on the Chippewa’s waters running past Eau Claire that would take them to the battlefields of the Civil War. Not from Altoona.
When I and others left for service, we boarded a bus in 1963’s then downtown Eau Claire. Not from Altoona.
The Altoona location will be mainly a destination area for visitors. The Eau Claire Veterans Tribute Trail was already in a destination area but with built-in spillover from tourists visiting and exploring the city, farmers market, Pablo and Haymarket activities, downtown music festivals and programs and university students and others using the recreational trail while enjoying a walk along the Chippewa.
I can only think of this as shadows from Vietnam, when returning veterans were dishonored and spat upon. Only this time for something so simple and trivial as a name change. And all because of today’s political correctness, inclusiveness and me-tooism.
I don’t know whose fault this all is, but each and everyone involved in this knows and if the shoe fits, shame on you. Yes, shame on you for flying the flag one day and the next day turning your back on and disrespecting those that have made it possible for you to fly that flag with their service and sacrifice to this country, thus preserving the freedoms you enjoy today.
I am a lifelong resident of Eau Claire, born, raised and schooled a stone’s throw from the Chippewa River. I have seen many changes, but this time Eau Claire turned its back on what would have been a great addition to the riverfront.
I have always been proud of Eau Claire, but this time that took a hit.
John Mattson
Eau Claire
In agreement with letter-writers
Thank you to the writer of the letter on July 14 — “No excuse for our current president” — I hope many more people agree with him. What an embarrassment to us to have a president like we have. Why don’t people see what he is?
Another letter mentioned all of President Donald Trump’s accomplishments ... buddying up to Vladimir Putin and North Korea. He admires them. They are dictators, and he wants to be just like them.
Four more years ... what would that do to our country? God help us, I hope we don’t have to find out.
Millie Travis
Augusta