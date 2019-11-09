Robocallers gone wild
“Wisconsin’s Bureau of Consumer Protection works to enforce the Do Not Call law, protecting Wisconsin residents from unwanted sales calls and texts.”
They do?
“Wisconsin residents who sign up for the National Do Not Call Registry are protected by both the federal Do Not Call laws and by the Wisconsin telemarketing laws.”
We are?
The state of Wisconsin agency that purports to work on these issues for us is called the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, or DATCP. Apparently under this broad umbrella is a small task force assigned to field complaint calls from scammed and totally frustrated Wisconsinites. I picture in my mind a handful of sleepy state employees gathered in some subterranean conference room in Madison killing time having coffee and donuts between 7:45 a.m. punch-in and noon punch-out.
We are advised on their website to report do-not-call violations by providing the fake names, fake phone numbers, the obviously fake city of origin, the time of call, etc. But none of that info ever leads to an actual reduction in calls from the persistent scammers; at least it never has for me after many attempts over the years to kick-start some law enforcement action.
The biggest robocall antagonist by far is, “Hi, this is Nancy, working closely with Medicare ...” A good day for me is receiving only one or two calls from Nancy, instead of the typical six or more each day.
The Republican-controlled state Legislature should immediately defund this incompetent, ineffectual task force and reassign these career public servants to the custodial or groundskeeping staff at the Capitol complex.
If you wish to express some comments on their performance, you can do so by calling DATCP at 800-422-7128. Good luck connecting with a real person.
David Hanvelt
Altoona
Letter-writer forgetful
I was saddened to read the letter to the editor titled “Headed down wrong path in culture war,” which appeared in the Nov. 3 Leader-Telegram.
The writer identifies himself as a Christian but he must have forgotten much of what he had learned as a child in Sunday school.
Does the writer remember:
• Judge not that ye not be judged.
• Remove the log from your own eye before you worry about the speck in your brother’s eye.
• Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.
• Love thy neighbor as thyself.
Even Pope Francis has said “Who am I to judge?” We are all equal in God’s eyes.
I don’t believe that traditional Christian values mentioned by the writer exclude anyone. Rhetoric like that of the writer is a barrier to a more inclusive, accepting society. Perhaps the writer should examine his heart to see where he has lost his way.
David Young
Eau Claire
CFPB important
One of the most important parts of the 2010 Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was the formation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), organized to combat the worst predatory impulses of banks and other lending institutions. The bureau has led the charge to provide concise information about all kinds of consumer loans and has created new “back-to-basics” mortgage rules to address some of the mortgage practices that contributed to the financial crisis of 2008.
Notably, in 2018, the Office of Servicemember Affairs within the CFPB processed 33,984 consumer complaints from members of our armed forces. CFPB offers service members online resource guides to assist them with their unique financial challenges as they change stations around the country and the world.
Our current president and his administration do not support the efforts of the CFPB. They’re doing their level best to gut the bureau from within.
Mick Mulvaney — the president’s chief of staff — called the agency a “sick, sad joke.” He’s made it his mission to cripple the agency’s ability to police banks and other lending institutions that would prey on American consumers.
I don’t think voters in 2016 intended for the president to destroy an agency that would protect them from predatory lenders. I feel certain that most Americans wish to protect their neighbors — especially those in the military — from lenders’ worst practices.
Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was instrumental in the establishment of the CFPB. If elected, Americans can expect that she will enable the bureau to do its job as Congress intended, policing shady financial players in the marketplace. Warren is putting strict limits on campaign funds she will accept from individuals inside the lending industry, so as not to be beholden to them after her election.
Roald Evensen
River Falls
Sentencing guns
A federal court sentenced two automatic weapons to a 10-year sentence to be carried out by both weapons being placed in a security lockup sanctioned by the federal government and housed in a vault created for violent guns and guarded by security personnel appointed by the National Rifle Association.
These guns were convicted in a case where the two weapons were activated by equally violent participants (people) who aimed and activated the violent guns at a crowd of people attending a pep rally. Since the violent (people) participants were shot on the scene by two citizens who had right-to-carry weapons, the violent guns were simple to subdue and hand over to authorities.
These weapons were rumored to have been part of the now famous “Fast and Furious” program where they were released for sale in a black market effort to follow the weapons to the top of the chain, where kingpins in the drug and human trafficking cartels could be captured and brought to justice.
Unfortunately, these weapons lost their security codes because of participants (humans), who filed off the metal parts where they were imprinted. Since these weapons were found to have missing security codes, it was convincing that they were probably part of the original weapons that participated in the Fast and Furious scheme.
The country is now a safer place with these two weapons being held in maximum security by the NRA, which is taking an active role in this effort to punish the weapons for their failure to do their part in the Fast and Furious program and also for their participation in the pep rally assault.
Their usefulness after their 10-year sentence will be determined by the state of the nation at that time.
Submitted with a very old tongue in cheek ...
Susan Lemay
Cornell
Roads need work
When my daughter got baptized in church, my sister came from Detroit, Mich., and told me that the potholes are worse here than in Detroit.
My complaint now is that this (sealing) the city does is useless. Most of that stuff is in my yard and I have to clean it up. Maybe if you stop using toilet paper it might stay, as that’s what it reminds me of.
They can fix up Spring Street, yet they can’t do anything with Germania Street.
Ruth Bach
Eau Claire