Meetings represent conflict of interest
It has been reported that Republican senators and House members have been having lunch with the president and/or members of his administration.
The reported motivation behind these lunches was to curry favor with those representatives to persuade them to vote against impeaching the president, or if impeached, voting against conviction if articles of impeachment were forwarded to the Senate.
Senators should refrain from these lunches with the White House until after the votes are taken in the House and/or Senate or recuse themselves from such votes. Since senators would be jurors in the trial, they should keep an open mind. No jury tampering by the top of the ticket.
Clearly the president is illegally attempting to subvert the outcome of any impeachment activity. Our representatives should take no part in this criminality, or they might find themselves behind the wrong side of a prison cell — think Michael Cohen or Paul Manafort. Or former Rep. Chris Collins of New York or perhaps Duncan Hunter of California.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is clearly on the hook for this one. He must be inhaling to many Washington, D.C., fumes lately.
Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Vince Pernsteiner
Chippewa Falls