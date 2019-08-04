Criticism of Trump over the top
I try to really sit back and not get involved after managing a company for over 40 years and I love the peace and tranquility of retirement, but I have a passion to read the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram; it has excellent articles in it.
In the Leader-Telegram there is a section called Voice of the People, which I can’t help but read almost every day. It really concerns me how folks bash our president, Donald Trump. He truly is a great leader and sometimes to be a good manager a person needs to be strong-headed, focused and resilient.
Do we have to stay enemies with our foes forever? How do we ever become friends if we never talk to each other to attempt to heal our differences?
President Trump is really trying to make our world a better, safer place to live. Why is it that folks can’t understand that?
We watch as morality continues to decline.
Why can I no longer vote for a party that has become a party of negativity, where jealousy, envy, hate, deviousness, low self-esteem and dark secrets seem to dominate their agenda?
Trump may not be sin-free, but every day he asks God to forgive his transgressions. Back when I was a Sunday school teacher, one thing stood out and per Jesus’ teachings: “Of all good things — the greatest of all is love.”
Let’s try to get back to it.
Bob Traaseth
Eleva
President has proven to be a bully
It may be impossible to adequately express the disgust I have for the president of the U.S.
The overt and unrestrained disregard for American values and decency is abominable. Our country has been great in many ways. This is clearly the record internationally after WWII. The changes instituted by Congress to begin a more equal and just society for racial justice is a credit to our democracy.
Yes, flaws remain in many states, but we know what they are and why they are. A better America has always been a work in progress with more to do — unfinished, not complete.
Our biggest and persistent enemy is what seems impossible to many. It is the recalcitrant behavior and rhetoric of a president devoid of character and competence to be in office. The frustration is everywhere. How to correct the course of a country adrift?
Apparently the power of political party has frightened politicians who value their jobs more than their self-respect. How can anyone representing a constituency remain mute when the bully runs through the playground demeaning and disenfranchising our fellow citizens? Would we allow this as children, teenagers, neighbors, friends? I think not, and for good reason; we know a bully is a coward.
What seems impossible with a bully really isn’t; not if you stand up and fight back. Our seeming impotence is only that; it’s seeming. As long as the bully thinks you are afraid he wins and continues. When the tables turn, then he is afraid and must retreat.
Our democracy is in a crisis state with the unremitting assault from the president. This is our democracy and we must make our playground safe for us and everyone here. We must get rid of the bully.
Bill Ellmann
Ladysmith