Clarifying a local hospital experience
We recently had published a letter to the editor expressing our concerns about the effects on patient care that we believe were caused by the dispute between Marshfield Clinic Health System and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and precipitated by the new Marshfield Clinic hospital in Eau Claire. After speaking to officials from both health systems, we need to clarify some points in the letter.
The letter described a situation involving a close relative who was admitted to Sacred Heart Hospital and who could not be treated by his Marshfield Clinic primary care physician or other Marshfield Clinic specialists. Subsequent to the publication of the letter, we were told by Sacred Heart officials that Sacred Heart Hospital maintains an open medical staff. This means that if a Marshfield Clinic physician applied for privileges, those privileges would not be denied based on their health system affiliation. While some Marshfield Clinic specialists have privileges, most have resigned or changed to non-admitting status — a move that was not initiated by Sacred Heart Hospital.
Therefore, it appears the real reason that Marshfield Clinic doctors have all but disappeared from the halls of Sacred Heart Hospital lies in the new Marshfield Clinic hospital built just down Clairemont Avenue from Sacred Heart.
Doug Mell and Sue Kittelson
Eau Claire
Economic indicators support president
In June the United States is enjoying the best economy in its history.
1. Unemployment: 3.6. Lowest in history.
2. Inflation: Negligible. Lowest in history.
3. Gross domestic product: Heading toward 2 or 3 percent. Excellent.
4. More Americans employed than ever before.
5. More women employed than ever before.
6. More black people employed than ever before.
7. Stock market at record levels. In the 2½ years of the Trump presidency the market (Dow) has hit an all-time record of 26,600 and change. During the Trump years it has climbed to one record high after another.
8. Oil is the lifeblood of any nation. The U.S. cannot exist without oil. Before Trump, a great liability of the U.S. was its dependence on oil, some of which was controlled by Middle East cartels that could cut off our lifeblood. In two years under Trump’s policy of cutting red tape and allowing oil producers to produce — with environmentally appropriate, non-polluting strategies — the U.S. has become the No. 1 oil-producing nation in the world.
Why in some quarters is there such irrational hatred of this president, whom some TV analysts are beginning to proclaim as the most effective leader of the U.S. in the last 80 years — or longer?
Cut this letter out and attach it to the bulletin board or fridge. Why? Because one hopes that some political expert or professor or citizen will respond to the points listed above and point out any errors or the grievous failures of this president. The future letter-writer will, I trust, stay on the points listed above. And the reader may go to his bulletin board or fridge and judge whether the arguments stay on the economic facts and numbers.
Ron Anderson
Eau Claire
Farmers faced with difficult decisions
Farming is sacred in Wisconsin. The farmers who contribute to our milk, cheese and other agricultural production are highly regarded in their communities and more broadly throughout the state. It is tradition and rightfully so.
This year’s wet spring has planting 14 days behind the five-year average according to the last crop report. With soil too saturated to plant on time, farmers risk running out of feed. The expense of buying this from elsewhere is not something they need.
We’ve had wet springs before and will have them again. Unfortunately, as the planet warms and more water evaporates to the atmosphere heavy precipitation will become more and more common. We need to take action.
There are economic approaches to this that do not add burdensome regulation. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is one of these. Read it and let Rep. Ron Kind and Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin know what you think.
Lang Jacobson
Eau Claire