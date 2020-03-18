Goal should be a ‘level playing field’
Baby boomers like myself came of age in an era when our parents and ancestors were defined by the Great Depression, world wars and social strife.
Our family stories were of immigrants from nations that suffered under monarchies, dictatorships and repression. From this immigrant past, we were woven into one of the world’s most prosperous nations where opportunities abound. Prosperity was recognized as having a level playing field where one could work hard and improve one’s self with the promise of sharing in that prosperity. The debate rages in the 2020 elections whether our nation still holds this virtue. Critical to this debate is the role government should play in maintaining a “level playing field.”
Central to this election is the reality that the economy, political arena and service branches, including health care and education, are rigged to enhance wealthy individuals and corporations at the expense of the working poor and middle class. Working individuals, heads of households, and disabled and disadvantaged individuals deserve affordable education, living wages, health care, child care and to be able to save for a solvent retirement. This is not communism. Because we don’t meet these basic human needs for millions, there is anger and disillusionment about the imbalance in the distribution of wealth in our nation; the extreme wealth of the few is not taxed or shared. This is not socialism.
Corporate America and wealthy individuals argue commerce should not be regulated and “let the free market decide the economy.” They’ve influenced legislation favoring them through tax codes and suppression of labor rights. Does a “free market” also include laws that deny the rights of workers to bargain collectively and negotiate wages? This is the effect legislation regarding low minimum wages, Act 10, right to work and dismantling the prevailing wage laws have had.
Paul Miller
Eau Claire
Area judicial candidate warrants support
Chippewa County has been blessed over the years by an outstanding judiciary.
On April 7, its citizens will have an opportunity to continue that tradition by voting for Ben Lane for judge. I say this because, as a Chippewa Valley attorney, over the years I have seen both Lane and his opponent engaged in the practice of law. And of the two I have found Lane to be more attentive, knowledgeable, thoughtful, even-tempered, scholarly, diligent and courteous.
Furthermore, Lane’s role as a court commissioner has given him firsthand experience in making decisions and issuing court orders on hundreds of cases each year. It is for these reasons that I encourage Chippewa County residents to vote Ben Lane for judge.
Dan Freund
Eau Claire
A glaring need to protect voting systems
I am a member of the Mackenzie computer family of programmers, systems analysts, software designers and educators. I wrote computer user manuals for years; my husband helped design the U.S. ZIP Code system.
Currently, family members work in various capacities — all with computers. All of us are concerned about computer and software security.
Intelligence and cybersecurity officials have warned repeatedly that after the events of 2016, foreign governments are almost certain to attempt to interfere in our elections this year.
Security of the computers that record our votes, that elect our representatives to our government, must be improved. Local and state computers are vulnerable to hacker attacks, so are computers at the federal level.
The U.S. House of Representatives has authorized $775 million in grants over 2019 and 2020 to help states secure their voting systems. Not a penny has been spent because the Senate refuses to authorize the expenditure to secure our voting machines. Why is that?
As I prepare to go online to my bank, secure in the knowledge that our banking systems are safeguarded with the latest technology, I think that the voting systems of our democracy deserve the same strong security we rely on to protect our money.
Our senators need to hear from us that we want strong, banking-type security to protect our voting computers — as soon as possible, and certainly before the November presidential elections.
Ann (Mackenzie) Grewe
Eau Claire