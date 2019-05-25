Assembly district survey misleading
Isn’t it great to be asked for our thoughts (opinions) about issues of the day in the Wisconsin 67th Assembly District through a survey?
If you did take a survey offered by state Rep. Rob Summerfield or any other Republican representative, did you note there was not a question about health care, continued affordable coverage, continued coverage for pre-existing conditions, continued coverage for children until the age of 27 or about Wisconsin accepting the federal funds for expanded Medicaid coverage for more of Wisconsin’s poor and working poor?
The survey did ask that question, but you may not have understood that is what was being asked. It was asked in the question, “Do you support increased government spending to put more people on welfare?”
How do I know? On WPR, a Republican representative, when asked about not supporting the acceptance of the extended funding, an issue that 70 percent of Wisconsinites do support, stated that if the issue was explained as “welfare” there would not be that support. Then I chatted with Summerfield’s office worker who was surprised I did not consider health care funding as welfare. I do not.
If you took a survey, and have a Republican representative and you answered “no” to the above survey question and are one of the seven of 10 persons in Wisconsin who do believe the state should take the federal funds for expanded Medicaid, call your representative now (reach Summerfield at 608-266-1194).
Not comfortable making that call? All you have to do is give your name, address and a single statement that you want them to accept the federal funds for expanded Medicaid for Wisconsin’s poor and working poor. What you really feel about this issue needs to be heard by your legislator.
Jane Pedersen
Menomonie
A cautionary tale about marijuana use
“Tell Your Children” is the title of a book written by reporter and award-winning novelist Alex Berenson.
He has made a thorough review of the research concerning the use of cannabis. His book is a report that should make reasonable people pause and think before agreeing that cannabis be legalized for adult entertainment.
Some salient points from his book are: 1) A review of 750 conscripts using cannabis 50 or more times found that 21 (2.8 percent) developed schizophrenia (more than six times as high as people who had never smoked marijuana). 2) The number of fatal accidents in Colorado and Washington in which a driver tested positive for marijuana has soared since legalization. 3) “The link between marijuana and mental illness is controversial. The link between marijuana and violence isn’t.” The cannabis-violence rate is higher than alcohol-violence rate. 4) There is a lack of meaningful research with respect to the spectrum of psychological effects that marijuana provokes. 5) When researchers test cannabis effects in laboratory settings, their results do not reflect behaviors in everyday society. 6) There is growing evidence that “links cannabis to depression and suicide.” 7) With persistent use of marijuana, it appears that users deny themselves an opportunity of having successful and meaningful lives.
A study concerning the health of regular users of cannabis has not been conducted and a study with respect to item No. 7 above is also needed.
Using the argument that 59 percent of voters want to legalize marijuana for adult entertainment to justify legalizing marijuana use is faulty logic. In fact, the argument could be made that we should not legalize adult use of cannabis. It may indicate that society has a serious problem that needs to be addressed.
John Drost
Eau Claire
Laws shouldn’t curtail women’s rights
Simply put, I am appalled by the attempt to legislate women’s reproductive rights.
In the debates by the states that are attempting to restrict women’s choice to terminate a pregnancy, there has not been a single word spoken by these politicians to make available, at reasonable cost, birth control to all females from their first menstruation forward. Research clearly shows that when birth control is easily accessible and affordable, both pregnancy rates and abortion rates drop dramatically.
Far too often unwanted and unplanned pregnancies are a function of lack of accurate educational information, lack of access to affordable or subsidized birth control services, sexual activity infused with alcohol, and sadly coerced or nonconsensual sexual encounters.
Lawmakers need to understand that women just as men are guaranteed equal protection under the law and are not to suffer an undue burden related to any legislation. In the arena of reproductive rights, politicians should not be spending their time on downstream issues like abortion, but rather on upstream health and prevention issues starting with easier access to a wide variety a birth control methods for all those who would benefit.
Richard Boyum
Candler, N.C.