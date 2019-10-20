Kind urged to support legislative effort
I urge U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., to cosponsor H.R. 4348 — the PAW and FIN Conservation Act, to repeal President Donald Trump’s gutting of the Endangered Species Act. The changes Trump made to the regulations severely weaken protection for imperiled species across the country.
For animals like wolverines and monarch butterflies, this could be the beginning of the end. The Endangered Species Act is a landmark law and has saved thousands of animals and plants from extinction, including grizzly bears, gray wolves, sea turtles and bald eagles.
Politics need to be pushed aside, and Kind should work with his colleagues to immediately reverse this decision by cosponsoring the PAW and FIN Conservation Act.
Caryn Cowin
Eau Claire