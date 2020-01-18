Kind, others should be more forthright
Ron Kind is a typically disingenuous politician.
For weeks, the Leader-Telegram and other news services in western Wisconsin asked of U.S. Rep. Kind, D-Wis., what his position was on the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump. He invariably answered that he had not yet made up his mind.
But, apparently, he had an epiphany on Dec. 18, presumably while listening to his colleagues in the House drone on and on in an endless stream of political rhetoric — back and forth, up and down — which caused him to suddenly make up his mind. And, to top this off, he had both the time and ability to write a polished, half-page editorial comment for submission to the Leader-Telegram — before deadline time for the Dec. 19 edition of the newspaper — proclaiming why he supported the impeachment effort. If I weren’t such a disbeliever (of politicians), I would say that his constituents had just witnessed a miracle.
Kind typifies the elected representatives who are all too common today. They lie in the weeds until they have political cover and only then do they commit themselves. They pontificate, bloviate, blither and bicker and then they pat themselves on the back for having made the “right” decision, as did Kind in his editorial column.
At the very least, he could have been honest and forthright weeks go about his stance on the impeachment, as if it were ever in doubt. Oh, and by the way, this is not a Trump support letter. Instead, it is an expression of disgust and revulsion with the means by which our government’s business is undertaken by our elected officials. Kind is but one of 435 members of the House of Representatives but he is, indeed, representative of all of them.
William Thiel
Eau Claire
Document, quote address leadership
In a Jan. 6 letter to the editor titled “How can Christians support Trump?” the author writes about the 1998 South Baptist Convention’s Resolution on Moral Character of Public Officials.
The key statement in the document is: “Tolerance of serious wrong by leaders sears the conscience of the culture, spawns unrestrained immorality and lawlessness in the society, and surely results in God’s judgment.”
I write to add that John Calvin (French Protestant reformer) once said, “When God wants to judge a nation, He gives them wicked rulers.”
Carole Kadinger
Menomonie
‘Evangelicals’ remain awake and ready
Leader-Telegram readers have grown accustomed to the Christian-bashing that frequently appears in “Voice of the People.”
This kind of subtle bigotry remains “politically correct” with the Democratic Party, their mainstream media toadies and the Hollywood entertainment industry. They are shameless when it comes to mocking and rebuking anyone who publicly espouses traditional values of any kind. And evangelical Christians are their favorite target.
Often it is the nonreligious left railing against any perceived judgement of their aberrant behavior by the religious right. But one local VOP writer (“Trump’s behavior far from righteous”) apparently believes that Christians are committing some kind of unpardonable sin by supporting our president.
“I count myself an evangelical Christian,” he states, while bashing fellow evangelical Franklin Graham for his “insensitive comments.” He was particularly incensed by Franklin’s use of the phrase “almost a demonic power” on some arcane radio podcast. He offers his hope that “no one would associate my faith with his harsh rhetoric.”
He then turns his selective outrage to how “appalled” he is with “Trump’s behavior, lifestyle and public comments,” both before his election and since. While he doesn’t say so, we can now safely assume that the writer cast his vote in 2016 for the saintly Hillary Clinton. If so, there’s always the option of repentance and seeking forgiveness.
He remains hopeful that “evangelical supporters of Trump may wake up some day.” Well, I can assure the gentleman that we are awake and eagerly awaiting our opportunity to reelect Donald J. Trump.
I’m certain that clear- thinking conservatives will once again overwhelmingly value substance over style and results over rhetoric in 2020. Trump has clearly delivered on more meaningful campaign promises in his first term than any other president during my lifetime.
David Hanvelt
Altoona
Time for state to address stance on pot
Our state is surrounded by a “sea of green,” where cannabis policies are fully legal in Canada, Illinois and Michigan, while Minnesota has some legal medical policies.
In Wisconsin, Republicans are the stick in the mud when it comes to joining the 21st century and ending the long and misguided prohibition on marijuana. The legalization of CBD derived from hemp and marijuana has been beneficial in the fight against painkiller addiction in the U.S. and Wisconsin in particular. Anyone with any experience with cannabis will tell you that its use has many benefits, including pain relief, relaxation and digestion help.
In addition to being a positive plant to many, it is not dangerous like alcohol, cigarettes and prescription drugs are; the use of marijuana has been shown to act as a safe alternative to these more harmful drugs and help wean people off other self medication. I hope that soon the representatives of our population will look rationally and compassionately at the laws surrounding marijuana use in Wisconsin, as our neighbors here in the Midwest have.
David Mell
Eau Claire
Letter-writer makes strong arguments
A contribution from a writer in Jan. 12’s “Voice of the People” needs to be repeated: “If party allegiance is the basis for decisions, we are doomed to be a failing republic.” And, “If getting reelected is the primary consideration, we are at the mercy of special interests and big money donors.”
Truer words were never spoken.
Thomas Davenport
Eau Claire