Sanders stance not right for America
Bernie Sanders is promoting Democratic socialism as his dream for America.
He says he will provide free education and free health care to everyone, including "illegals." Many young people are taken in by the word "free." If you are in college and have not realized by now that nothing is free, you have failed somewhere in your education process.
Under socialism, businesses and other income-producing entities would be taken over by the government. Sanders fails to tell his audiences that their taxes will go up dramatically to pay for all this free stuff.
It is frightening to even imagine this inept group of liberal politicians in our Congress operating any business much less our total economy. They couldn’t even run a simple caucus in Iowa. Our nation would be like Venezuela in a year.
The group socialism would hurt the most is our veterans who have fought and died to protect our nation from socialistic enemies. Socialism has no place in America.
Jerome Wolcott
Altoona