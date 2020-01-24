Voters to decide
Democrats remind me of a dog chasing its tail. They keep searching for a bit of information they can add to their pathetic charges against President Trump.
This “we must impeach Trump” frenzy has cost taxpayers millions of dollars and three years of a nonproductive Congress. Democrats realize their candidates running for president don’t stand a chance against Trump, so they will continue their quest to impeach until November, and when Trump gets reelected they will continue for another four years. It’s never going to end.
In a real court of law almost all of the House trial’s witness testimony would have been thrown out because of hearsay and false information, much provided by the lying of Chairman Adam Schiff and Rep. Jerrold Nadler.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi should realize her Senate demands have no bearing. I’m sure she now realizes impeachment was a huge mistake due to her listening to the young, radical Democrats in the House. American taxpayers will show their disapproval at the polls in November.
Jerome Wolcott
Altoona
Mixed messages
School employees work hard to create and maintain a safe and bully-free school environment for all students and staff. They do a remarkable job. I always felt that the key to maintaining a bully-free environment was the collaboration that exists when parent and school personnel work together.
This task is more difficult today because of all the negative energy that exists in every political arena. The most obvious is that we have a president, supported by half of our population, who uses name-calling on a daily basis.
We send the wrong message to our children and grandchildren when we are silent in the face of blatant bully behavior. No matter what your political affiliation, you can support a candidate in general without giving that person a free pass on their misbehavior. Especially when you know it is wrong.
Take a stand against name-calling. When we see adults acting as bullies, we need to call them out. If we don’t, it becomes the way of the world, with more children becoming victims. Keeping hallways, playgrounds and school buses free of name-calling is everyone’s job, including the most powerful person in Washington, D.C.
The hypocrisy of this problem is glaring when you realize our first lady has as one of her projects the elimination of online bullying. Wow, maintaining a bully-free school environment just got tougher; too many mixed messages.
Greg Fahrman
Eau Claire
Kind’s position?
Congressman Ron Kind needs to get his story straight about where he stands on trade.
When Nancy Pelosi finally brought the USMCA to the floor after over a year, Kind tried to take credit for the deal that President Trump negotiated, saying he had been working on the deal “for months” yet offered no explanation for the months that the Democrats spent allowing the USMCA to collect dust.
Kind’s statement (or lack thereof) provided no clarity to his constituents on where he stands on the phase one trade deal with China, saying it’s “welcomed relief for our farmers” yet refusing to express support. This deal would be huge for Eau Claire and La Crosse manufacturers. Why isn’t Kind all for it?
Third District voters see through the nonsense. Kind claims to be an advocate for farmers and manufacturers, but his inaction on trade deals that would enormously benefit his constituents would suggest otherwise. Kind’s voters deserve a straight answer on whether he cares more about scoring political points with Pelosi or delivering better trade deals for his district.
Timothy Krueger
Eau Claire