Time running short on climate efforts
Thank you for covering the administration climate policy facts.
Years ago many of us writing about climate changes could not anticipate the effects we are now seeing. Climate change is now “climate crisis”: wildfires and floods, preventive electricity shutdowns, previously unknown economic costs, air and water quality decline, feedback loops where one effect causes another to appear — for example, earthworms migrating from the warming boreal forests and releasing methane from the warmer forest floors of Alaska and Russia.
Our “ship of state” now begins to resemble the Titanic. My recollection is that the prevailing idea about the ship was that it was unsinkable.
We see the “icebergs” of climate change. It is what is below the water line that will cause the disaster. Some of the passengers are sounding the alarm (Greta Thunberg, Al Gore, Bill McKibben); most are ordinary citizens, organizing, petitioning, pushing for action on carbon pricing and lowering CO2 emissions.
Political will must evolve to begin to turn our Titanic. Write Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Ron Kind and tell them you expect action on the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend bill.
Peter Whitis
Eau Claire
Writer’s term more appropriate for the left
The writer of an article expressing his opinion of the term “sociopath” apparently didn’t realize his diagnosis is a perfect definition of the values of the Democratic Party.
Jerome Wolcott
Altoona