Dear kids
He was never a normal child. She had a hard time guiding him; he would not listen.
He seemed to have no common sense, empathy or ability to show concern for anyone.
He was erratic, spoiled by those around him because we let him get away with murder, literally.
She learned quickly that it was easier to go with his whims because he could become frighteningly angry if he didn’t get his way.
He delighted in hurting those around him and demanded all attention be his. She knew he was ill, and we knew he was dividing our family. But we did nothing.
He’s leaving now. Thank God. We’re all exhausted.
Your Father,
Democracy
Delores Wysocky
Eau Claire
Stolen election?
Those who think the presidential election was stolen should consider the masterful organization and intelligence necessary to pull off such a scam.
The Democrats are not well organized and certainly not that smart. Therefore, no fraud. No stolen election.
Roland Mead
Eau Claire
Ticket excessive
On Jan. 14, I received a ticket for not having a recreation pass on my car while hiking at Lowes Creek Park by the Eau Claire County Exposition Center.
The fine was $50. The notice stated that if the fine is not paid within seven days you will be fined $105. Further, it states that if this fine is not paid within 21 days, your vehicle registration will be suspended.
These seems extreme to me. Perhaps the Eau Claire County Parks Department needs to take a look at this.
Rick Wilhelm
Eau Claire
We can do better
Upon watching the events of a couple weeks ago, we need to support our government — not destroy it.
To have a president incite chaos, try to cause a coup and to tell his followers to march upon the Capitol, with his son and personal attorney saying to the same crowd, we need to go to war and battle is unacceptable. Sen. Mitch McConnell needs to step up to the plate and get rid of Trump for good. In order to save the Republican Party and in doing so our democracy.
Our country needs everyone to help pitch in. To end this caustic, divisive atmosphere that is hanging over all are heads. Let’s all share some common courtesy and concern for our fellow Americans. Let’s show the world the caring people we are.
Our country is struggling from multiple crises at the same time. Let’s work on each one together with level heads, with each of us doing what we can to help each other, our friends, neighbors and country.
Let’s give our new president a chance and support him. He is coming into office with an extra heavy load of national problems. If we all help, things will get better, and soon.
We have a great nation. Let us all be proud of it and show it the respect it requires to endure.
Dale Magnuson
Winter
Time for a change
In August of 1974, three Republican senators went to President Richard Nixon and told him that he did not have the support to survive impeachment. They did not tell him he had to resign but he was certain to be impeached, convicted and removed from office over Watergate.
In 1998, the Republicans impeached President Bill Clinton for perjury to a grand jury and obstruction of justice over the Monica Lewinsky affair.
Now these present Republicans don’t think what Donald Trump has done recently and over his four years deserves impeachment. What a bunch of spineless boneheads.
There are 167 lawyers in the House and 57 in the Senate; now some of these lawyer/congressmen have been saying it’s been a fraudulent election. I guess some of them missed evidence 101 because nothing has been found except for dictator Trump saying it’s fraudulent and stolen. Time for these jokers to be gone.
Now Trump is handing out Presidential Medals of Freedom to his cronies like it’s a sucker from the doctor.
Enough of Trump, after Wednesday, I’ll start on Joe Biden, he’s already talking about things I don’t like.
Wayne Weisser
Eau Claire