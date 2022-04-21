Sun, wind are also God’s creations
In a recent Voice of the People, an astute writer explained the following: “When God created the world, He created supplies of coal, oil and gas to support civilization until the end of times. Common sense would indicate if He did not want a fossil to be used today, He would have ended its source. Being this has not happened, it would be safe to say He is not opposed to our use of fossil fuels.”
Indeed. Which is why I’m sure He/She would also want us to use the sun and wind to generate electricity, which powers our homes and our electric vehicles. Did God not create the sun and wind? It only seems reasonable to use these blessed gifts for His/Her glory.
While I won’t be so bold as to say God is green, Jeremiah 2:7 states: “And I brought you into a plentiful country, to eat the fruit thereof ... but when ye entered, ye defiled my land, and made mine heritage an abomination.”
Yes, God is great.
Robert Bednar
Eau Claire
Veteran support for energy security
As a military veteran and member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, the ongoing Russian assault on Ukraine has made it clear to me that gaining energy independence with clean energy, not fossil fuels, is vital to our national security.
Domestic oil and gas production is approaching record levels, yet the United States controls only 4% of world oil reserves. Most of the remaining 96% of world oil reserves are controlled by countries who have not always aligned as allies. High gas and energy prices influenced by global markets and geopolitical tensions are inflicting economic harm on all of us, showcasing our nation’s vulnerability to relying on fossil fuels.
Meanwhile, the recent report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change states more oil and gas drilling will only worsen the threat of climate change.
To secure our nation’s energy future, protect the health of the planet and create jobs, our leaders must accelerate the transition to clean energy, including wind and solar power.
Based on recent extreme weather events nationwide, every second that passes without climate action is estimated to cost the U.S. at least $4,700. Locally, we are already experiencing the cost of inaction. Tornadoes in December, increased flooding and rainfall, and warmer and shorter winters. While the impacts of climate change are worsening, the solutions to address it, including transitioning to cleaner energy sources, are improving.
Without a rapid transition to clean energy, we risk our national security under a volatile fossil fuel economy, and climate change will only continue to inflict harm upon us. Please let your local and national legislative representatives from both parties know our national security and future are at risk if we fail to act on climate and transition to clean energy sources.
Jeff Thielen
Eau Claire
Reason for pot bill limits ‘absurd’
My latest edition of the “Strange and Bizarre Political Spin” award goes to state Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, for her reasoning to exclude smoking marijuana from her medical marijuana bill. Her statement was just absurd, claiming she addressed the “concern of second-hand smoke.”
This is an example of being totally out of touch with the issue and the voters she serves. Being clueless and in a position of authority is a prescription for failure and mistakes.
Thomas Davenport
Eau Claire
Food should be current concern
How mixed up can we be in our priorities?
At times like this our farmers should be growing food, not cheap gas.
Gordon Thorpe
Eau Claire
Don’t curb care for Wisconsinites
As a physician, I was worried for my patients and thousands of others across Wisconsin when Republicans in the state Assembly tried to take health care away from low-income, working Wisconsinites.
Gov. Tony Evers deserves credit for vetoing their counterproductive plan and protecting access to health care for Wisconsinites who do some of the hardest yet lowest-paying jobs, from day care workers and aides caring for our grandparents to food service staff and transportation workers. For workers who must make ends meet with wages at or below the federal poverty level, health care through BadgerCare is their only option. Without BadgerCare, they can’t afford to see a doctor for an injury or an illness.
Delaying care means they risk seeing their condition worsen. When their condition worsens, they are more likely to miss work, and when they miss work, they lose their wages and may even lose their jobs. In my practice, I have seen this all too often.
Republicans’ plan to put up barriers to health care by tying it to work is cruel and does nothing to fill job openings. People with functional disabilities, transportation challenges and, in this pandemic age, symptoms from COVID-19 infection such as chronic fatigue will be harmed. If Republicans were truly serious about addressing job shortages or putting people to work, they should propose a jobs creation program that affirmatively empowers people to get the skills and resources they need to work. What they should not do is threaten to take away health care from people who need it the most.
Dr. Thomas Hunt
Eau Claire
American flags require our care
I am asking that anyone who displays an American flag look at it and replace it as needed. It is common sense.
Worn, faded or tattered flags do not show patriotism. They should also not be in contact with the ground or snow piles.
Old flags can be recycled at the courthouse, given to a Boy Scout or dropped off at any VFW post.
Dan Wurtz
Eleva
Election reactions in poor taste
I was very disappointed with the responses given by the losers of the Eau Claire school board vote. The snarky and childish responses were not only immature, but included petty whining.
If you run for any elected office and lose, be a grownup about it. Don’t talk about unity when you will not be willing to get together.
After seeing these responses, I am glad these petulant people did not get in.
Arthur Butcher
Eau Claire