Health concerns over electricity explored
I just finished “The Invisible Rainbow” by Arthur Firstenberg. Fascinating. It’s a history of electricity and how it could relate to pandemics.
First, in the 1800s, an influx of electric lines went up all over the world. Then, in 1889, an influenza broke out. It hung around for four years, killing one million people. In 1890, a physician began studies on how electricity in high frequencies affects living organisms. In 1897, Guglielmo Marconi did many experiments, later suffering serious poor health and died, just as the bees were disappearing.
In 1916, the UK installed 18 long-range stations to communicate with ships during the European War. The U.S. entered in 1917, building 50 more transmitters. The 1918 flu erupted and had no cure — strange.
In 1889, power line radiation began. In 1968, radar was introduced, followed by more “flu.” In the 1970s, work began on HAARP (High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program) — 180 antenna transmitters that turn an area into a giant radio wave. It’s in Alaska. In 1988, a physicist called it “an irresponsible act of global vandalism.” There are several more around the world.
Today, 180 scientists and doctors are warning about 5G health risks. We are exposing the public to frequencies akin to microwaves at 1 billion cycles per second. 5G can affect oxygen levels, leading to the same symptoms as COVID-19. Coincidence? Who knows? Radiation does one major thing: It destroys DNA.
We live with diseases of civilization, self-inflicted on us, our animals and plants, refusing to recognize we’ve harnessed an out-of-control force. The book is a must read. Eventually society will awaken to the seriousness of electro-magnetic contamination.
I have no answers, just more questions. Can we ever get back to a nice quiet day? Safe and healthy?
Esther Niedzwiecki
Owen