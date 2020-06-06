Unrest rekindles memories from the 1940s
In the spring of 1941, the United States had not yet entered the second world war, but my grandparents, with whom I lived, were very much aware of what was happening in Europe. Every night, without fail, we listened to the battery-operated radio.
One evening, my grandma and grandpa were having a spat. Seems their community was invited to a “tar and feathering” of an old hermit that my grandparents knew. The reason for this planned activity, by a red-neck group in northern Wisconsin, was because he was German.
My grandma said, “We’re going to this meeting and stop it before it starts.” Grandpa said, “Leave it alone, it’s none of our business.” Grandma yelled, “None of our business? That’s why we left the Old Country.” Then she proceeded to “clean him up” — shaving him and helping him with a freshly ironed white shirt. He was a healthy 6-foot-2 farmer; she was 5-foot-2 and very energetic. Those of you who have known old Croatian women understand how this behavior, on her part, was normal.
I don’t know the details of that meeting, I was only 6, but I know the tar and feathering never occurred.
Hatred emanates from all kinds of people towards all kinds of people. Like quackgrass, we need to be constantly vigilant and root it out as soon as we become aware of it. The least we can do is speak up against it.
Helen Olson
Cameron
Bullying an offense that can’t be tolerated
I have been a lifelong resident of Altoona and have always been proud to call myself a Railroader. I have been proud to have myself, daughters, stepsons and granddaughters graduate from our close-knit, caring, family-oriented community.
However, after numerous instances I’ve heard through the grapevine and most recently a heartbreaking obituary of a young lady and student who grew up in this town, as did her lifelong family, I have concerns. Hearing comments from others on their experiences with bullying and diversity, the lack of support from the administration, faculty, teachers and parents has me saddened and angry. Are they turning a blind eye to this situation? I realize times have changed in my many years; however, that is not an excuse for this type of behavior.
Being a good, kind and accepting individual is not a quality that should change because technology has advanced, and it makes me question why if the school has a “no-tolerance” policy it is not being enforced. Are the teachers and staff no longer at liberty to discipline this behavior? Are parents clueless in thinking their child would never be party to bullying/harassing? There seems to no longer be any accountability.
I feel the school board, administration, educators and parents should be ashamed of themselves and take a long, hard look at what is going on around them. I hope the guidance counselors are aware of this problem and help the students that are being bullied or doing the bullying.
Parents, please have a discussion with your children. They learn by what they see and hear at home. Give consequences for their actions and follow through. Let’s get back to those “roots” of being a supportive, compassionate and kind community.
Cheryl (Klavetter) Stage
Altoona
MAGA caps nowhere to be seen at riots
Everyone is now aware of the police brutality used against George Floyd and how it is being used by some as an excuse to riot, loot and burn. This did not happen when in July of 2017, Justine Damond, an innocent unarmed white woman, was shot and killed by Mohamed Noor, a black Minneapolis police officer. Incidental to this is the fact that Damond, unlike Floyd, did not have a record of armed robbery and was not trying to pass a counterfeit bill when she was killed. White lives, apparently, do not matter to certain people.
We see the protesters as they riot, loot and burn but we hear no mention of the fact that both they and the mayors and governors under whose watch these riots occurred are overwhelmingly Democrat. Has anyone seen a MAGA cap on the hordes of people rioting, looting and burning? I have not, and I’d be willing to bet that to a person these “demonstrators” are Trump haters. People who act like this, if they vote at all, vote Democrat.
We who vote conservative and Republican do not riot, loot and burn, not even when a black police officer killed that innocent unarmed white woman in 2017. The Trump-hating, Democrat-dominated mainstream media will not give us credit for this. Worse yet, they will accuse anyone who mentions this fact of being a “white supremacist” and guilty of hate. Thus do the media liberals, these self-appointed arbiters of hate, twist truth into hate — when they hate the truth.
The mayor of Minneapolis and the Minnesota governor, by doing nothing when these riots started, aided and abetted the violence. They should be removed from office.
Jaye Torgerson
Eau Claire
Legislation needed to help biofuels industry
The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly unprecedented, testing our nation’s resolve and raising questions about the path to economic recovery. Job security for tens of millions of Americans was erased in a matter of weeks, leaving our leaders in Washington struggling to limit the damage and help those in need.
The impact has been especially acute in rural communities where the biofuels industry is a major contributor to our local economies. From hard-working farm families to local ethanol plants that provide good-paying jobs, the industry is a vital economic driver for small town Wisconsin. With fewer people now on the roads and prices continuing to suffer, the industry has taken a major hit, negatively impacting nearly 30,000 families across the state.
While the USDA neglected to provide relief for the biofuel community under a previous stimulus package, the House of Representatives crafted legislation that would limit the damage and keep our biofuel plants running. Now the pressure is on the Senate to finally deliver relief for this vital industry. The stability of rural America depends on it.
Anson Albarado
Cadott