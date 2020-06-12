Inquiry warranted in Eau Claire County case
Eau Claire County has once again found itself in the spotlight, by way of the Sheriff’s Department inquiry into the Human Services Department’s financial practices. For the last four years, the Eau Claire County Human Services Department is projected to go over budget by a total of about $8 million.
The Human Services Department does not present monthly financial reports to the County Board on a timely basis — monthly reports can be as many as four months behind. When monthly losses are brought forth, no specific mitigation plans are presented. The problems stem from a lack of transparency and openness into the financial problems in the Human Services Department.
I was not surprised by the call for the inquiry by two supervisors, as many supervisors have expressed great concern about the financial deficits in the Department of Human Services and the problems associated with the overruns. In fact, last fall the county treasurer gave a presentation to the Finance and Budget Committee about the possibility of needing short-term borrowing to be able to make payroll due to the shortage of cash in the county fund balance.
I support supervisors Steve Chilson and Mark Beckfield for requesting the sheriff’s inquiry into the Department of Human Service’s financial practices and hope it brings about much needed change for the taxpayers of Eau Claire County.
Patrick LaVelle
Former Eau Claire County Board member