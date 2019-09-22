A lot of manure coming out of Madison
While Gov. Tony Evers is restricting the amount of manure that farmers can spread, is he also going to restrict the amount of manure politicians will be spreading this upcoming election year?
Just asking.
Donna Gavin
Eau Claire
Mueller report on Trump readily available
Senators and congressmen: If you would read the Mueller report, you would find out what President Donald Trump has done. Not good.
You can get the report; it’s available. Do it. Why wait?
• To gun owners and hunters: No one is trying or wanting to take your guns and rights away.
We only want to get rid of those assault weapons that should only be in the hands of the military or law enforcement. It is so sad that anyone needs them.
Judy Pendergast
Mondovi