Tornado aftermath efforts lauded
We would like to thank all the people who helped us in the aftermath of the Sept. 24 tornado in the town of Wheaton.
We live in the subdivision that was hit on 26th Street. Thank you to the Chippewa Fire District Station 2 in Wheaton firefighters who came in minutes after the tornado hit to see if we were alive and to offer aid.
Thank you to the people who came in the days after the tornado to cut the trees up in our yard and who stopped by with food and water and hugs.
Thank you to the men who brought in their equipment to haul our brush and stumps out to the road.
We don’t know your names but your kindness will live forever in our hearts. Thank you for volunteering your time when we needed you the most. It is said that, “volunteers do not get paid because they are worthless, but because they are priceless.” We survived the EF3 tornado because of volunteers like you.
John and AlicE Droske
Elk Mound
Access to air ambulances critical in times of need
Having to be transported by a helicopter because of a medical emergency is something none of us want to experience. That said, air ambulances are a service we want to know is available to us or someone we care about when it is needed.
That’s why I am so concerned about a proposal in Congress that could threaten access to air ambulance services. In an effort to address the problem of surprise medical bills — including bills from emergency air medical services — some in Washington are looking to empower insurance companies at the expense of air ambulance providers. This plan would force providers to accept a reimbursement rate that could be lower than the actual cost of the service. That will almost certainly put access to emergency air medical care at risk.
The good news is Congress could choose a different path that doesn’t pick winners and losers. The alternative to the insurance company give-away establishes an independent dispute resolution process. By having a neutral third party oversee payment and coverage decisions, patients are protected, access to medical air services is preserved, and providers and insurers are on a level playing field.
I hope Congressman Ron Kind and our entire congressional delegation will support the arbitration process and help make sure that we continue to have access to emergency air ambulances if we need one.
Robert Haddeman
Eau Claire
Concerns about next presidential race abound
For the past month, I had become increasingly concerned about the upcoming Democratic debate and I wonder if others share some of my thoughts.
Have others wondered if the conspiracy theory of “the deep state” and President Eisenhower’s warning of “the military-industrial complex” describe our current political reality? I refer to the historically high corporate consolidation of income and wealth, including powerful political influence over federal regulatory agencies and the media.
Does anyone wonder why we have allowed ourselves to be divided into “the left” and “the right” by the corporate-controlled media while roughly 42% of us are self-described “independents”?
Does anyone wonder if there are candidates whom the corporate elite do not want us to seriously consider for president? Which of the current candidates most threaten continued consolidation of individual and corporate wealth and political power?
My letter will be printed after Oct. 15, so I also wonder what we may or may not learn from the debates. I wonder how corporate media will spin our thoughts. I wonder if we will resist the urge to fall for it.
Susan Brooks
Almena
Key is to be looking to God for guidance
I somehow feel wronged when I see Gov. Tony Evers touring Eau Claire. Not by him, per se, but who can really take credit for fixing up Eau Claire? You guessed it, the taxpayers.
And when you say WEDC made loans, where does the money originally come from? As a business owner for 28 years who started work at 15 (I’m 67 now), tell me who really worked hard to help Eau Claire and its citizens prosper? Well, I believe it was the original people of integrity who knew or were taught to not worship money but worship God in all they did. This is what really prospered our land.
Because of our national debt, when is the hammer going to fall? As property values next to an abortion clinic are bad, when is the next big disaster going to hit us?
At my age nothing really upsets me anymore. I just ask God daily what to do and focus on the things He has made me responsible for — wife, business, neighbors, etc.
But I do have hope as I see some really good changes happening. Better diet, less substance abuse, single parents being helped by people and certain churches. I have traveled many places in the world (China seven times, Russia, England, etc.) and found people are all the same. All of us really want to be happy and are desirous to do right, we just need help and not from an unfeeling government that really does not understand sweat and tears.
There is still a lot of good left in this nation and until my dying breath I will ask God hourly how I can help.
Steve Gullixson
Baldwin
Coverage of military issues appreciated
Thank you, Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, for your outstanding coverage of veteran and military affairs. Your keen insight and generosity is indeed worthy of major awards.
How the Eau Claire County veterans tribute has evolved is almost unbelievable. The animosity and opposition was properly rewarded: a blessing in disguise. The Altoona location is the best and most worthy location for the tribute.
Were any of those opposing City Council or County Board members veterans?
Did they have any veterans in their immediate family?
The tribute committee is considering a large Perkins- or Gander Outdoors-type USA flag to be prominently visible from U.S. 53 — Wisconsin’s Peace Memorial Highway. Former state Sen. Dave Zien has proposed large military flags, larger than 10-by-15 feet, be also flown there.
Other commemorative memorial highways include U.S. 12 (Iron Brigade), U.S. 10 (Vietnam War Veterans), Interstate 94 (Wisconsin Veterans) and Highway 29 (World War I Veterans).
New Wisconsin highway maps depict all named highways, bridges and veteran sites. Many are in this region.
Thanks again, Leader-Telegram, for your coverage of veteran issues, people and events. If you should decide to change your name, perhaps consider the Altoona/Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
Neil Kjarsgaard
Eau Claire