Trump support growing
A strange thing is happening across the fruited plains. As the Democrats’ impeachment crusade steams ahead, nationwide support for President Trumps’ removal from office continues to wane.
Here’s where the nation stands, according to the most recent polling by three credible organizations at the time of this writing. Gallop shows that 48 percent approve of impeachment and 50 percent oppose. Quinnipiac shows that 45 percent approve of impeachment and 48 percent oppose. RealClear Politics has a tracking poll that shows 48 percent approve of impeachment and 45 oppose. In this poll, Trump support has been steadily rising and impeachment support steadily declining since Nov. 26.
Here in Wisconsin, about 40 percent support impeachment and 53 percent oppose it, according to a recent Marquette Law School Poll.
The recent House Intelligence Committee show trial, which I affectionately refer to as “The Great Hearsay Hearings,” apparently failed to move the needle at all in favor of the rabid Trump-haters. The House Judiciary Committee “Profs-as-Props Hearing,” which followed shortly thereafter, was an even greater disaster for the hapless Dems.
Apart from the impeachment hearings, the best thing going for Trump are the televised Democratic Party debates featuring the pathetic presidential wannabes. I believe Trump will pick up at least another half-million votes from each of the scheduled 12 debates. Having garnered about 63 million votes in 2016, I’d therefore estimate that Trump can count on at least 69 million votes next November.
The longer this impeachment debacle continues and the more the American people see and hear from Trump’s potential contenders, the more confident we can be that Trump will be re-elected easily in another Electoral College landslide.
David Hanvelt
Altoona