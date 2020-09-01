It may come as a surprise, given the snowmelt we worry about in the spring, but September is when Eau Claire sees its biggest floods. As an Eau Claire City Council member and plan commissioner, I’m concerned that every year communities in our region face larger floods and stronger storms made more common by climate change. It threatens critical infrastructure like transportation networks and hospitals that our businesses and residents depend on. Thankfully there are policy solutions that we can enact now to be prepared for the next time flood waters begin to rise.
Our community, like so many across Wisconsin, has been built next to water. While we celebrate the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers for their recreational, economic and ecological value, we are reminded nearly every year, as flood waters rise, of the potential they have to harm property and life.
This is not a new trend. In fact, nationwide, the past decade was the third straight decade in which costs from flooding increased by more than $100 billion. And studies are showing with high confidence that this trend will only continue.
After nearly a dozen devastating floods that have marked Eau Claire history, it was the 1993 flood that spurred this community to be the most proactive. City leaders and the entire community got behind investments in stormwater detention ponds, removing risky homes in flood prone areas, right-sizing culverts and storm sewers, and incorporating nature-based solutions like rain gardens and bioswales to help mitigate flooding.
However, as we look toward the coming decade and beyond, it is clear that we need to act with the same foresight as those who came before us. We need to be prepared for the floods of the future, and we need national leadership to assure that no community in this country is left behind.
One common sense measure that actually saves us money in the long run, and would have national impact, would be stronger building standards for projects that use federal dollars. In Wisconsin, we already have standards to build with a two-foot margin of safety above the 100-year floodplain, however “critical” facilities like hospitals, schools and fire stations should perhaps be considered for the extra protection of a three-foot margin of safety. An even safer approach would be planning buildings around the 500-year flood instead of the 100-year flood – as the latter is no longer accurate to describe the risk we face today.
The good news is, according to polling from Pew Charitable Trusts, 85% of Americans already back stronger building standards. That’s why Congress needs to do their part and finally pass building standards legislation to help us meet future flood risk, especially where public dollars are being spent. It makes no sense, for Eau Claire or any other community in the country, to be rebuilding with federal tax dollars after a disaster, if we are simply doing so to a level that the next flood destroys.
Tougher building standards would make our community safer and it saves all of us money. In fact, studies have found it saves $5-$7 in rebuilding and recovery for every dollar invested in flood mitigation. That is one reason why the city of Eau Claire is planning to spend over $1 million in 2022 to construct an engineered flood control levee on the east bank of the Chippewa River north of Madison Street near our downtown. It also creates jobs and ensures a much faster economic recovery following a disaster.
We need to do better when it comes to our budget priorities and planning, and we need Congress to support us as we move forward. The challenges of increasing severe weather and flooding are calling on all of us to lead. Our success as a community, our quality of life, depends on our ability to adapt, be strong, and plan for an uncertain future.
Gragert is a member of the Eau Claire City Council and a plan commissioner.