The first priority of being a community newspaper is staying in business. We’re happy to report that the tough decisions we made earlier in 2020 allowed us to remain financially viable while providing training and infrastructure for the digital path ahead.
The trick is meeting or exceeding the expectations of our loyal print subscribers while developing the ever-growing digital audience. The same holds true with regards to advertising. There are traditional needs and expectations from our print-exclusive advertisers and growing digital expectations of our advertising clients. All that plus a production facility that prints our publications, other publications and niche production publishing.
The financial bottom line for 2020 is this: We missed our revenue budget and came close on our profitability budget. For many reasons, we’re going to put ourselves in the win column for 2020 financially.
Compared to the next subject, the financial part of striving in 2020 was a cake walk.
Credibility is our greatest asset, and that credibility is earned through impartial reporting. Impartial reporting is honest, fair and just reporting, free of personal bias or opinion. We promised to keep opinions on the opinion page so that our readers are clear as to what is news and what is opinion.
Let’s talk about local news. “Depending on your personal political beliefs” should not come into play when we talk about local news. Unfortunately, we’re human. There have been a handful of stories we’d like to have handled differently over the past year. We can’t go back and fix these kinds of mistakes, but we can learn from them and not repeat them. That’s what we are working toward.
Let’s talk about national news. The Associated Press (AP) has let more and more opinion slip into news stories over the years and does a very poor job of separating straight news from analysis. If we really think an analysis story is important to publish, you’ll see it on the opinion page where it belongs. Other national news stories are being edited locally to remove bias and inflammatory headlines and sub-headlines.
While the Associated Press has its own pool of journalists, the majority of stories come from member newspapers which are made available to other members. Every local story in our newspaper passes through an editor’s hand; national stories that we curate from the Associated Press should be no different.
The financial stability and credibility of content are all we have at the end of the day. In most corporate-owned companies, financials are the clear priority. In this family-owned company, content counts. At this newspaper, we are in charge of content and we promised that it would be delivered without personal bias, it would be fair and honest.
Every day we make decisions about the news that will publish. Every day we can make good or bad decisions in the content we choose to publish. The year 2020 saw improvement in our decision-making and, in 2021, we’ll deliver better content that adheres to the promise we made.
Thanks again for taking the time to read this column and for being a reader of the Leader-Telegram.
Rickman is publisher of the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.