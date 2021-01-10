Developments are taking away our freedom
Sometimes I wonder what country I am living in. America has changed and it’s not for the better.
Our news is being suppressed, the left-wing media will only report what they want you to hear. For example, they did not tell you about the FBI investigations into Hunter Biden and his corrupt dealings with China and Ukraine.
Conservative voices are being silenced by Big Tech (Facebook, Twitter and others). If they do not like what you are writing, they will ban you or shut you down.
But worst of all, the fix was in for the 2020 election. The left and the deep state (swamp) had a plan put into place to make sure the outcome of the election was what they wanted. The evidence is overwhelming that this election was rampant with cheating and fraud.
The socialist left and the deep state have given up on truth, honesty and integrity. The only thing that matters to them is power and control and they will do anything to get it.
It is time for the people of America to take back this country and the laws it was founded on. America is being destroyed within, and we are losing our freedoms.
Shirley Starck
Cadott