While some in larger cities may be convinced heat magically comes from a vent in their wall, many people in rural Wisconsin understand it takes fuel to create the heat they need to keep their homes warm during our long winters.
Propane is a vital source of fuel to heat homes for 280,000 households in our state. This propane is often ordered, delivered and stored at homes, businesses and farms in large tanks. But what happens if the propane supply runs low? We saw what happened back in the winter of 2013-14. Supply was critical, prices skyrocketed to all-time highs, and Wisconsin and several other Midwest states declared states of emergency to urgently move the propane families needed to stay alive.
What many don’t know is that there is a pipeline, known as Line 5, in the very northern part of Wisconsin that transports the raw product that gets turned into propane. Believe it or not, some are trying to shut down this pipeline, a scary idea for anyone that relies on propane for heat. In fact, a major propane supplier has already warned if Line 5 is shut down, our state could be plunged into a situation worse than the winter of 2013-14.
Line 5 is a vital source of propane for our state and region. I understand politics has become a way of life for many but playing politics with a pipeline that’s needed to keep hundreds of thousands of homes warm is too far. We need this energy, we need to keep Line 5 flowing.
Earl Curtis
Chippewa Falls
Board members won’t step down
It seems like déjà vu all over again. We just went through a DNR board member that wouldn’t step down when his term was over with, and then we had three members of the Wisconsin Technical College System Board who only recently resigned, roughly 20 months after their terms expired.
With Republican in control of the Senate, this becomes an issue. As far as the next legislative session coming up, it doesn’t seem like we’re off to a good start. So, what happened to the optimism of a new Legislature that won’t be like the last session? If I’m not mistaken, the Leader-Telegram had an article pertaining to this topic not long ago. This just adds more fuel to the fire, as I have been saying for almost 20 years that the funding of the tech college system needs to go to the state level like the UW System. The Wisconsin Technical College System needs to answer to the governor and the Legislature.
It’s higher public education, not mandatory. K-12 education is mandatory.