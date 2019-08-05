Immigrants desperate
You might be asking why people keep coming to the U.S. Border seeking legal asylum, when they must know by now that they will likely be separated from family members, imprisoned in brutal, humiliating conditions and ultimately have only the slimmest chance of finding a new home in the U.S.
They leave their homes because they live in countries where gang members routinely threaten and extort, then, if you can't pay, you and/or your children are at risk of being kidnapped, tortured or murdered. Right now, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala are among the most dangerous places to live in the world. The true crisis is the instability in Central America, which has forced people to flee for their lives, coupled with the Trump administration's inhumane treatment of these vulnerable individuals.
The United States has the resources and the know-how to address this humanitarian crisis. All that is lacking is Trump's and the Republican Senate's willingness to enact policies that comply with American and international law. ... laws that protect everyone's fundamental human rights.
Pat Williams
Eau Claire