Going back to basics could be the key to tapping into unrealized economic potential.
The average American might grasp how organic farm products can be healthier, but the value of organic farming goes far beyond that. What might fly under the radar is how organic farms can also serve as an economic boost to local communities as well. Organic operations — which typically lean on the smaller side — are naturally inclined to generate revenue and keep it local, but because organic farms have to be managed in a specialized, labor-intensive way, it also lends itself to keeping money in rural economies.
This, coupled with its emphasis on natural, non-chemical herbicides and pesticides that helps the environment, means organic farming is a model for agriculture going forward, said Charlie Johnson, an organic farmer from Madison, South Dakota, during a webinar in the OGRAIN series hosted by UW-Madison and UW-Extension.
“What we really need back in the farming community is people coming first,” Johnson said. “We don’t just raise crops out here, we raise families and children.”
That communal mindset is more than just a slogan. Studies in 2016 by agricultural economists at Pennsylvania State University indicate that concentrations of organic farming in rural counties are tied to boosts in per capita wealth. Compared to rural counties without organic farming, average household income in these areas was rated higher by 4.7%, or roughly $2,094.
So what explains this phenomenon? For one, organic farming is a rapidly growing sector of the agriculture economy and has been so since the early 2000s. People’s consumer habits are changing, with a growing emphasis on food that’s not only healthy, but grown in a way that’s healthy for the planet. In this rapidly expanding niche market, buyers are willing to pay a premium, whether they’re passersby at a farmers market, or, say, organic dairy operations.
Organic growing practices are often more cost efficient too. Whether it’s crop rotations, carefully scheduled cover crops, soil enrichment practices, or a litany of other strategies, Johnson said organic farmers have been at the cutting edge for decades. These practices have a solid track record of reducing soil erosion, increasing biomass and boosting yields. While they may be commonplace now, it wasn’t so long ago that sustainable crop rotations were a novelty limited mostly to organic operations.
And that’s where manpower comes into play. Because organic farmers can’t depend on artificial fertilizers, pesticides and the like, they have to utilize intensive, people-oriented management systems to make up the difference. Automating and mechanizing agriculture isn’t realistic, nor prudent, for most organic operations to turn a profit.
That means two things. One, organic farms shouldn’t exceed 500-700 acres unless an operator wants to hire more help, Johnson said, which means smaller operations and, thus, more of a communal focus. On the other hand, that means that farm workers enjoy a more crucial role in day-to-day operations, which is often reflected in pay, benefits and protections for laborers.
“You’re bringing more people back into agriculture itself,” Johnson said. “It’s better to have organic. If you want a rural farming community out there in terms of churches, schools, people, shopping centers in small towns — organic farming requires more management and with more people.”