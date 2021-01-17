The memories of those who spoke with us last week about former Eau Claire County Supervisor Bruce Willett are a welcome reminder about the nature of public service. It’s especially appropriate in these exceptionally troubled times.
It’s common to hear people denigrate people who hold elected office these days. There’s a deep-seated cynicism about it. Decades of bickering, tit-for-tat recrimination and failures of leadership have all played a role. There are times when that cynicism is justified, a predictable result of hypocrisy on the part of those elected.
Willett did not engender such reactions. Neither, it should be noted, should the majority of those who seek office. After serving on the county board from 1994 to 2018, including a stint as chairman from 2004-2008, Willett was remembered as a man of principle who helped nurture future leaders and led by example.
While there are, inevitably, those who seek out office for their own aggrandizement, the vast majority of those who run do so for the same motives Willett embodied: a deep desire to help the community realize its goals. The same can be said of those who run for higher office in most cases.
People can argue whether long tenures corrupt those higher ideals, but it’s still worth remembering that few people seek office with a primary motive of enriching themselves. Those who do, such as former Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy or an unusually long list of former Illinois governors, tend to implode spectacularly.
What can we do to encourage those in office to hold to their early ambitions of service? The most powerful thing may be to set aside our own political views when assessing whether someone in office is serving well.
There’s a temptation to slip into support for officeholders based on kindred political affiliations. That’s human, and it’s something that isn’t surprising in the least. People are often more forgiving of slips and errors with those whom they view as being part of the same political family. Should we be, though?
There’s a case to be made that efforts toward accountability are more powerful when made by people of like minds than by opponents. It’s comparatively easy, after all, for one to shrug off criticism from a member of an opposing party. It is much more difficult to do so when the critic is someone with whom you share considerable political viewpoints.
There is also a difference between criticism and attacking. We’ve all heard the phrase “constructive criticism.” It means pointing out errors with the aim of allowing the other person to correct them, rather than using those errors as weapons to tear the other person down. There is value in being gentle of speech when seeking correction, not least because it does not trigger the same defensive responses as simply tearing into the other person.
And that brings us back to the example Willett set. Supervisor Colleen Bates said he “truly tried to look for the common thread that brought people together.” Persuasion is a much more powerful tool than disparagement, and it generally has better results.
If we hold ourselves accountable for our own actions, and ask the same of others, we can improve the tone of government. We can make our communities better places. Perhaps we can even persuade those in power to do the same. It need not be done with harsh rhetoric or incendiary words. In fact, it probably can’t be done that way.
Instead, let us look to the examples of those who, like Willett, sought common ground and opportunities for agreement. We might not always find solutions that way, but we’ll leave behind far fewer reasons for fighting if we fail. And it will, over time, pave the way for success.