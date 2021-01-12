The United States has run an inadvertent experiment this year on how effective steps against a viral menace can be. The results are clear, and underscore just how much the seasonal flu can really be suppressed.
The Centers for Disease Control said only 0.1 percent of tests came back positive for influenza for the week ending Jan. 2. That’s astonishingly low for this time of year. Here’s the key finding: “The number of influenza positives reported by public health labs remains much lower than normal despite a higher than normal number of tests performed."
In short, Americans have dramatically limited the flu this season compared to previous years.
That can all change, of course. But there are a couple factors that are worth taking a look at here. One is that people responded to calls last fall for the nation to get flu shots. You have to think the messages about hand washing and wearing masks are also having an effect.
Experts worried about the possibility of a “twindemic,” with flu season delivering its usual punch while COVID also ran rampant. The latter certainly has happened, but the flu has yet to really get going. Nationally, only six states are experiencing low flu activity. Everywhere else is at minimal levels. It may not be a record, but CDC data shows the flu is at the lowest level since at least 2009-2010.
The same basic story is playing out in Wisconsin. The state’s Department of Health Services called flu activity “extremely low statewide.”
If people’s efforts are helping to keep the flu bottled up, why are we seeing the surging numbers for COVID? There seem to be a few reasons.
First, there was a vaccine against the flu available this fall and people took it. Flu shots are a little bit of a guessing game because the flu isn’t just one illness. There are several types. Experts do their best to project which strains will be most prevalent and design vaccines to target those types. In years where things match up well, the vaccine can make quite a difference. But even when the vaccine is a miss, it generally helps lower the severity of the flu.
Basic steps people are taking to protect against COVID are also probably having an effect. That makes sense, given that both COVID-19 and the flu are viruses. Limiting exposure to others, wearing masks and washing hands routinely all helps. The result is that people have made it much harder for the flu to circulate this year than most others.
All of that also underscores just how virulent COVID is. It’s spreading rapidly, even though people are taking the precautions they are. The absence of a vaccine until very recently and the fact people haven’t encountered this virus before certainly play roles in that spread. But it’s also worth noting that the continuing spread is not evidence precautions have no effect. It seems quite likely the COVID pandemic would be considerably worse if people had not adapted to precautions and continued to take them.
It’s also a strong argument for the effectiveness of vaccines in helping promote public health. When you are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, please take it. The studies that led to the vaccines’ approval showed they are very well-suited to protecting people, and the vaccines are a critical weapon we need to end this pandemic.
The progress we have made against this virus in the past year is remarkable. And this year’s flu season shows it is certainly possible to suppress transmission. We can’t give up. We can’t wave a white flag, not after we’ve come this far.
Keep washing your hands. Wear masks. Stay home if you’re not feeling well. And, when your group comes up for getting the COVID vaccine, take advantage of the opportunity.
We’re close. There’s every reason to believe we can get back to gatherings, games, concerts and other activities by midsummer. But there’s work to be done until then, and we have to keep up the effort.