As signs of spring go, there are a lot of things to like. The next milestone isn’t necessarily one of them. Daylight saving time begins Sunday.
Every year there’s a collective grumble as people miss that hour of sleep in the spring. People adjust, and within a week or so it feels normal again. But sources of caffeine get a real workout during the transition.
Flexible time based on seasonal variations has a very long history. Many ancient cultures divided daylight into a set number of hours, regardless of how long those hours wound up being. Some Roman water scales sometimes used different weights each month, allowing the hour to slow or speed up as needed depending on the season.
Modern approaches date back more than a century. World War I was the push that led Congress to adopt DST in 1918, only to repeal it after the war’s end. World War II also brought DST, but it wasn’t standardized nationwide for peacetime use until 1966.
Officially, the time change takes place at 2 a.m. Sunday. The clocks will move to 3 a.m. Since most people are asleep, it’s not all that noticeable until the alarm clock rings. But it does mean some juggling for people who work overnight shifts, just as the change back to standard time does in the fall.
The changes give us a lot more light in the evenings, but will make the morning commutes feel like they did six weeks ago (minus, we hope, the cold). It’s a definite adjustment.
So, why are we spending the time to talk about this? It’s more than the traditional carping. There is good reason to be more cautious than normal as our bodies adjust to the time change.
One of the better looks at links between safety risks and the time change came from the National Center for Biotechnology Information. The report came out in 2001, so it’s a bit dated. But there isn’t much reason to believe that it’s inaccurate. After all, the time change and human biology remain the same as they were then.
The report looked specifically at driver safety and found “a significant increase in accidents for the Monday immediately following the spring shift.” Unsurprisingly, that included fatal crashes.
“The sleep deprivation on the Monday following shift to DST in the spring results in a small increase in fatal accidents,” the authors concluded. They also suggested public health educators should consider warning people about that risk.
Additional research in the following years identified an increase in risk for accidents at work. And there even seems to be an increase in heart attack risk in the days following the time change.
That’s why we thought it was worthwhile to spend a little time talking about the time change. Please be a little more cautious than usual when you start the next work week. Pay attention, both to yourself and to those around you.
And, of course, it’s a good idea to check and make sure your smoke detectors are working. Advocates are also suggesting similar checks on carbon monoxide detectors, and that’s a good idea as well.
The change isn’t all bad. A 2015 study published by MIT found that crime tends to drop thanks to brighter evenings after daylight saving time begins. And those long summer evenings when you can sit outside and enjoy the season are glorious.
There are debates that crop up every year about whether to dump daylight saving time, either by making it permanent or by eliminating it completely. Florida, California, Oregon and Washington have all passed legislation to switch permanently to DST, but it’s up to Congress to make the call. While states can (and a couple do) opt out of DST, they can’t opt out of standard time. There are bills floating around Congress to make that change, but it’s hard to see them breaking through the other priorities that exist right now.
Congress’ last action on time changes was more than a decade ago, and it came only after long debate. In short, proponents of additional changes probably shouldn’t hold their breath.
Regardless of the long-term future, the immediate change is almost here. Please be careful, and keep the coffee ready.