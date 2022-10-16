The Eau Claire Police Department’s initiative to reach out to homeless people in our community and offer access to services is commendable. While it won’t solve everything, the effort to shift the paradigm for encounters with officers is well worth pursuing.

The most striking thing is the emphasis on non-confrontational discussions. The officers involved aren’t in uniform. They have a badge visible, but there’s a deliberate effort to ensure the officers appear more approachable than they often do.

