Negotiations between nations depend heavily on both sides believing the other is acting in good faith. In two of the world’s trouble spots, that’s not possible.
Fears of an all-out Russian offensive against Ukraine have been on the rise for several weeks as Russia continues to conduct a massive troop buildup on its border. Russia has a history of aggression in this region, invading Ukraine to take the Crimea in 2014, a forced annexation rejected by most of the world. It has also used troops to aid separatists in eastern Ukraine in a simmering conflict that continues to claim lives.
Last week Russia’s goals for the buildup, which had been uncertain, began to come into focus. The Russian government seemingly hopes concerns about Ukraine will force the United States and western nations into negotiations. Russia’s demands include effectively rolling back NATO to early 1997, prohibiting aid to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. Acquiescence would also mean sacrificing members Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and kicking out Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.
The list is a roster of future targets for Russia. It’s worth noting several are former Soviet republics and the rest were satellite states behind the Iron Curtain. The goal, seemingly, is restoration of Russian domination of Eastern Europe.
The applicable lesson here is from Munich in 1938. Dictators’ demands are not sated; they only grow in appetite. If American assurances and alliances are to mean anything, a line must be drawn.
That is why this situation is also, we’re sure, being watched by others with aggressive intentions of their own. China is chief among them.
Sunday was the first election in Hong Kong since a new security law was rammed through. The word elections should really be in quotation marks. What happened was far from the democratic votes of Hong Kong’s history, with only Beijing loyalists allowed on the ballot.
Turnout, understandably, was underwhelming. Fewer than one-third of eligible voters cast ballots. That figure had been more than half as recently as 2016.
China, it’s worth remembering, agreed to leave Hong Kong’s institutions and politics alone for 50 years following the 1997 return of the territory to its control. That agreement lies in tatters less than 30 years on.
American allies will watch closely to see if our word is worth any more than Xi Jinping’s. They face pressure from Beijing’s efforts to establish new bases in a bid to expand territorial claims. These have, in some cases, quite literally involved creating new islands for China to claim. And China recently demanded the Philippines remove troops that were supporting the latter’s claim to a shoal, using water cannons on Chinese vessels to try to force their departure.
That confrontation has died down considerably, in part because the United States warned an attack on the Philippine troops would trigger a mutual defense pact with the United States. China has, at least for the moment, little appetite for the response such an act would provoke.
How long, though, will that last? Beijing’s pressure on Taiwan has increased, and there can be little doubt there will come a day when it views war as an acceptable cost for an attempt to take over the island.
There’s a fine line between warning and provoking. That’s the line the United States must walk, and it must leave little doubt in the minds of both our allies and our opponents that our word means more than those who view aggression as an acceptable tool of statecraft. Our word must continue to be trusted.
The United States must continue to stand for more than Vladimir Putin’s post-Soviet fever dreams or Xi Jinping’s saber-rattling. We must continue to stand with those who have looked to our nation for leadership and security. The best way to do so would be negotiations.
But, until Russia and China are willing to engage in good faith, that’s going to be very difficult.