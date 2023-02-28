Hixwood knows that a new roof is an investment that “should look great, protect everything inside your building, and last a lifetime.”
That’s why Bob Kortbein, sales manager at Hixwood in Stanley, Wis., is excited to attend the Eau Claire Farm Show and present all the benefits of metal roofing.
Hixwood will be among the 120 vendors represented at the 59th annual Eau Claire Farm Show, set for March 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, 5150 Old Mill Plaza, Eau Claire.
“We are a building materials manufacturer, primarily steel roofing for residential, commercial and agricultural,” Kortbein said. “Most people in the Chippewa Valley have heard of us, but some people may be uncertain what we do. So being at the Eau Claire Farm Show is a great opportunity to let people know what we do, what we’re all about … our full story.”
Hixwood’s metal roofing is built with renewable heavy-gauge steel – an Energy Star-certified material – that provides customers with “great returns and even greater peace of mind.”
Metal roofs offer several advantages, Kortbein said, noting they increase the aesthetic appeal of a home and are an energy-efficient option that’s durable year-round. Although the price for metal roofing is higher compared to asphalt shingles, the energy clients save more than makes up for the price difference, he said.
Kortbein added that Hixwood prides itself on using G100 steel.
“That’s a level of galvanization that prevents rust,” Kortbein said. “Many companies do G60 or G90, but we use G100. It’s very important for the longevity of the building.”
The product’s combination of G100 and paint system means the roofs have a 40-year warranty on rust, he said.
Hixwood’s customers are primarily agricultural, with residential an increasing component.
“We’re getting more people interested in ‘barndominiums’ (think condominiums) – basically, pole barn houses used for living,” Kortbein said. “That’s definitely a growing part of our market, especially these last two or three years. For example, we’re seeing a big demand from vacation property owners up in the Lake Country.”
Hixwood values its customers and their needs, Kortbein said.
“Anybody can sell on price, and anybody can sell on quality,” he said. “What sets us apart even more is that we’re different in our lead times and customer service. We’re going to exceed anybody else. How quickly we can get product out sets us apart. And we work hard to make sure the customer is happy.”
For more information about Hixwood, visit www.hixwood.com or call (715) 201-8082.