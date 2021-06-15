EAU CLAIRE — Big names stand out in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s 2021-22 season: Mavis Staples. “Rent.” The North Mississippi Allstars and the Rebirth Brass Band. “STOMP.” Jazz at Lincoln Center. The Smithsonian Institution.
Beyond world class reputations of the stars, numbers also convey the broad array of talent in Pablo Center’s Season 4, titled “Re-Imagine | Re-Birth.”
Start with 400. That’s an estimate, on the low end, of what Pablo Center will present before in-person audiences in the coming year.
Breaking that figure down further: 300 of those were shows that were slated for the latter part of the second season or the entire third, but were thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as Pablo Center’s continued closure to the public began in March 2020.
To be sure, 300 amounts to a whole lot of productions. But Pablo Center leaders wanted to give audiences more than shows that had been previously announced. So 100-plus events also are detailed in the beautiful brochure that Pablo Center members got their first look at Friday and the general public can view beginning today.
“There’s a reality of, we owe it to this community to give them more than just Season 3 Part 2,” said Jason Jon Anderson, Pablo Center’s executive director.
“It really is our fourth season. There should be something new, something different.”
The number of rescheduled shows from the second and third seasons does suggest, though, the selections were popular with ticket holders.
Anderson explained it’s understood in the industry that ticket-holding guests are owed a show or a refund. For all of the performance dates wiped by the pandemic, only 16% of Pablo Center ticket buyers sought a refund, compared with a national refund rate in the high 60% range, according to Anderson.
“The idea that guests didn’t ask for ticket refunds means that either they really supported Pablo Center, which I hope is the case, or they really loved what they were coming to see,” Anderson said during a conversation at the arts center.
Besides support from the audience, the artists and their team also played a crucial role in the rescheduling, according to Evan Middlesworth, Pablo Center’s director of artistic programming.
“Right out of the gate, all of the agents and representatives and the artists, everybody was just wonderful, everybody got it, everybody was on the same team, same page, ‘we’re all in this together, we just have to get through this,’” Middlesworth said in a phone conversation.
Sept. 12 is seen as the date that Pablo Center will officially open its doors the the public again, with an open house, Anderson said, and Season 4 will be in full swing by October.
Special mention
Anderson and Middlesworth were asked to name a few favorites in the coming season, certainly no easy task. As Middlesworth said, “It’s really tough to say I’m most excited about any one thing, especially now. I’m just excited for any show to happen.”
• Both selected Broadway productions, with Middlesworth happy to see the popular “STOMP” finally stepping onto the stage for four performances March 25 through 27.
Anderson expressed excitement about the 25th anniversary touring production of “Rent,” which will be in town Nov. 22.
The touring “Waitress,” featuring music and lyrics by pop star Sara Bareilles, also represents the strong Broadway element of the season. That show will fill the RCU Theatre stage on Oct. 19.
Initially, it was thought Pablo Center would host Broadway in five years, Anderson said, but ticket sales for “STOMP” in Season 2 provided the confidence to accelerate the timetable.
Having Broadway on the schedule checks some important boxes, Anderson said.
“One is Broadway shows have a great draw, and they have a wider breadth of audience than genred music,” he said. “You want to see performers dancing, you want to hear live orchestration, and you want to hear incredible vocalists singing along with incredible sets that move on the stage. Musically, it really encompasses all of the performing art forms in one moment in a highly theatrical, high production value way.”
Moreover, bringing in Broadway plays an important role related to the local theatre groups.
“In some ways we’ll find we have talent locally that is of that caliber,” Anderson said. “And we’ll also find that sometimes it raises the bar. And it’s in the raising of the bar that we see local arts increase as well.”
It goes beyond the artistic realm, Anderson continued, to the booking agencies.
“If they see this specific organization is able to accommodate Broadway, well, they can accommodate any show,” he said.
Those productions also bring in attendees from a wider geographic range.
“It starts to put us on par as a destination,” Anderson said, referring to cities such as Madison, Minneapolis and Duluth, Minn.
Stars align
• A second production, mentioned by Anderson and Middlesworth, has a Broadway pedigree, in this case combined with indie rock stars. The concert, on Feb. 5, features Anais Mitchell plus Bonny Light Horseman, along with S. Carey, the group led by Eau Claire resident and Bon Iver member Sean Carey.
Mitchell, whose work on the “Hadestown” musical earned her 2019 Tony Awards for best original score and best book, had been scheduled to perform in Pablo Center’s Season 3 in “Making the Music,” along with fellow Broadway composers Duncan Sheik (“Spring Awakening”) and Shaina Taub (“Twelfth Night”). Because of the pandemic-caused gathering restrictions, the production was canceled.
Then Mitchell started working with folk “supergroup” Bonny Light Horseman, also featuring Eric D. Johnson (of the groups Fruit Bats and The Shins) and Josh Kaufman (who’s worked with The National and Hiss Golden Messenger). The group debuted at the 2018 Eaux Claires Music & Arts Festival in Eau Claire, and Justin Vernon appears on their self-titled debut album, released last year.
Middlesworth explained how he was able to book the concert.
“One day her agent reached out and said, ‘Hey, you know over this last year and a half, Anais has been pouring a lot of time and energy and heart and soul into Bonnie Light Horseman. Would you be interested in changing the show, keep the date but change the show?’”
With all those connections, Middlesworth added, “I got really excited.”
• Gospel/R&B legend Mavis Staples will be at Pablo Center’s RCU Theatre on Nov. 17.
“Just to see someone of that caliber,” Anderson said. “She’s excited and her people are excited.”
Nationally known indie rocker Phil Cook, a Chippewa Valley native now based in North Carolina, will open the show.
“To me, knowing that Miss Mavis and Phil are good friends and perform together, that was a show that, early on, I think January of 2020, I started to work on,” Middlesworth said, adding that he “didn’t have to work very hard.”
As Middlesworth sums up the concert, “I think it’s going to be a very, very important evening for people to come out and see and just remember what the spiritual element of going to live music is. And who better to lead us than Miss Mavis and Phil?”
• “Shake & Holla,” Nov. 21.
The show joins the talents of two high-powered bands: Grammy Award nominated, Blues Music Award winning North Mississippi Allstars and the New Orleans style Rebirth Brass Band.
“It’s kind of like bringing a bit of Mardi Gras to Eau Claire,” Middlesworth said. “Very high-energy, very fun, up-tempo brass and Delta bluesish trio. When it was brought to my attention, it was just sort of like, ‘Oh man, we’ve got to do this.’”
• L.A. Theatre Works’ production of “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” Feb. 22.
“The great thing about that is with the L.A. Theatre Works, it’s an exclusive production,” Middlesworth said. “Nobody else can do it except L.A. Theatre Works.”
The production, based on the legendary Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz of “I Love Lucy” fame, performed to sold out venues in Los Angeles during its 2018 premiere.
• “Makin’ Cake With Dasha Kelly Hamilton,” Feb. 17, Jamf Theatre.
Hamilton, Wisconsin poet laureate and Milwaukee poet laureate, will lead a conversation that encompasses culture, class race and cake.
“It’s kind of interesting how this happens without any kind of planning, really, but she’s become this constant in Pablo’s, say, last year and a half,” Middlesworth said, explaining that Hamilton wrote two pieces for Pablo Center’s virtual gala last August. She also has been commissioned to write a poem to help celebrate Pablo Center’s reopening.
• The season also will feature returning favorites, Middlesworth said, including the world renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis (Nov. 30) and regional stars such as indie folk-bluegrass band Them Coulee Boys (Nov. 26), pianist Lorie Line (Nov. 28), and country singer Chris Kroeze (Dec. 17).
Besides the internationally known artists on the schedule, local arts organizations will welcome audiences as well. A total of 98 performances will be given cumulatively by the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra, the Eau Claire Jazz Festival, Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra and Chippewa Valley Symphony. Another partner, UW-Eau Claire, is scheduled to put on an additional 47 events.
Broad vision
Beyond the musical and theatrical arts, the Pablo Center team also takes pride in presenting the visual arts, with 17 gallery shows in a three-week rotation in the James W. Hansen Gallery.
Among the coming season’s offerings, the Hansen gallery will host a nationally touring Smithsonian Institution exhibit titled “The Bias Inside Us” from Feb. 26 through March 27.
The presentation will explore the social science, psychology and consequences of implicit bias.
“We’re planning on having some nice events, some Q & As, some keynote speakers around that,” Middlesworth said. “I think that’s going to be really important for our community to come check out.”
Looking further ahead, Pablo Center will premiere the Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival in summer 2022. Details are still being worked on with the help of a committee including locally prominent theatre figures.
“We hope and believe that we’ll have a lot of paraprofessional and professional performers engaging with community performers, professional designers and directors,” Anderson said.
Anderson sounded hopeful about the potential draw of summer Shakespeare productions.
“We’re really excited to bring this level of entertainment, hopefully something that becomes an anchor here for destination tourism,” he said.
Speaking of crowds, here are some other impressive numbers, related to Pablo Center attendance. In the inaugural season, 85,000 guests came through the doors. During the second season, 135,000 guests had visited before the pandemic forced the shutdown, putting the arts center on track to double the previous year’s numbers.
That growth suggests that, when tickets go on sale to the general public Aug. 4, or earlier for different membership levels, it may be advisable to act fast.