Pablo Streams, a virtual concert series presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence, continues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, with LASKA and Sniffle Party.
The series, highlighting local voices and groups from the Minneapolis-Eau Claire area, is offered to the public free of charge.
Formed in 2016, Midwestern based LASKA performs music with a blend of intricate vocal harmonies, sweeping instrumentals and profound lyricism. Sniffle Party, an Eau Claire-based duo, describes their sound as dreamy future witch pop.
Throughout the summer, lineups of two or more artists are taking the stage in Jamf Theatre and will be broadcast via the Perigon webcasting service to audiences.
Director of artistic programming Evan Middlesworth sees how the need to adapt to virtual performances provides opportunities for Pablo Center to continue to innovate. “Limitations inspire creativity and we’re excited to showcase the flexibility of our building and the creative-thinking of our staff to provide an outlet for artists,” he says in a news release.
Here are other artists in the series. All events begin at 6:30 p.m.:
• July 24: Samantha Moon & Irie Sol.
• July 30: Humbird, The Nunnery, & Poe Yoni
• Aug. 6: Michael Perry & S. Carey (Sponsored by M3).
Perigon, the webcasting service behind Pablo Streams, was created by WIN Technology based in Eau Claire. Through Pablo Center’s partnership with WIN Technology audiences experience streaming performances with high production value and quality. Features available through the Perigon webcasting service include transitions, multiple camera angles and sound sources, and greater audience engagement. Pablo Center will showcase the artists performing in Jamf Theatre using eight different camera angles across two stages.
To watch the virtual concerts, audiences may register at pablocenter.org. Upon registering, they will receive an individual link for the event sent via email that will give them access to the live stream. Audiences wishing to support artists may do so through the use of a virtual tip jar.