MENOMONIE — The unexplained, strange and unfamiliar phenomena.
They’ll be the topics of discussion at the inaugural ParaNomiCon at The Mabel Tainter.
The two-day paranormal conference begins Friday and brings in speakers and paranormal researchers who have devoted their lives to studying claims of the paranormal.
“A lot of people have experiences and they don’t know how to communicate it,” said Jeff McSweeney, executive director of The Mabel Tainter. “Their family and friends may look at them and go ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about, you’re crazy.’ So when you get together with other people that believe in the paranormal world like that, you find out that you’re not alone.”
The event has been in planning mode for three years since Justin Miner of Johnsdale Paranormal Group approached The Mabel Tainter about hosting a paranormal event at the theater. Organizers worked with Dustyn Dubuque of Downtown Menomonie and Andrew Mercil, president of The Mabel Tainter board of directors, to put together one of the few paranormal conferences in the region.
“We felt this was a great opportunity for this part of the country that otherwise wouldn’t have the ability to attend a paranormal conference,” McSweeney said.
Twelve speakers, including keynote speaker Grant Wilson of “Ghost Hunters,” will be presenting over the two days.
Also presenting on Saturday will be Miner, the International Paranormal Society’s Adrian Lee, Real Life Sci-Fi’s Willy Roberts and Wade Randolph, Milwaukee Paranormal Conference 2016 Researcher of the Year Allison Jornlin, Travis Walton, whose story inspired the movie “Fire in the Sky”and Fox Valley Ghost Hunters’ Craig Nehring.
Friday’s lineup features Unexplained Research’s Terry Fisk, Northern Wisconsin Paranormal Society’s Kevin Malek, Singular Fortean Society’s Tobias Wayland, filmmaker, photographer and paranormal researcher Karl Pfeiffer and acoustic band Sunspot.
Wayland got into the paranormal world because of some unexplained experiences as a child. He has now made it his mission to help others with similar experiences. In 2016, he and his wife, Emily, started the Singular Fortean Society, a news outlet and investigative organization for the paranormal.
“We want to provide a safe space and a community really for people to be able to talk about and share their experiences,” Wayland said, “because I think even though I’m going to turn 40 this year there’s still that scared kid inside who remembers what it was like to feel like I didn’t have anybody who I could talk to about my experiences.”
On Friday, he will be presenting on his work investigating anonymous reports of what people describe as a bat-like or bird-like flying humanoid around Lake Michigan.
Tickets are available for the conference and can be purchased online at The Mabel Tainter’s website (mabeltainter.org). Two-day tickets are $125. Friday-only tickets cost $60 and for just Saturday’s events are $85.
Tickets can also be purchased to be involved in investigations done in the theater lead by two of the event’s speakers. The Johnsdale Paranormal Group will lead an investigation on Thursday evening and Adrian Lee will lead an investigation group on Friday.
A full schedule of speakers and more information about the conference can be found at mabeltainter.org/paranomicon-at-the-mabel.