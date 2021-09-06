Aug. 23

An officer responded to a report of theft from a home.

Aug. 24

An officer responded to a report of a man who was intoxicated and behaving in a disorderly manner. The officer returned the man to his home.

An officer spoke with a woman who had been involved in a domestic violence incident. A man was arrested.

Aug. 25

Officers responded to a call about a dog digging holes in a neighbor’s yard.

Aug. 26

An officer was sent to a report of a domestic incident in progress. The people involved agreed to separate for the evening and one went to a hotel.

A residential burglary alarm proved to be a false alarm. The residence was secure when an officer responded.

Aug. 27

A resident turned in an abandoned bicycle that had not been moved in more than a week. It was placed in the department’s garage.

